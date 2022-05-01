What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 2nd to 8th, 2022

A very Netflix Original heavy week awaits on Netflix with at least 25 new movies and shows scheduled to arrive this week between May 2nd and May 8th, 2022.

Before we dive into the full list of scheduled releases, here’s a rundown on our three most anticipated titles for the week:

The Pentaverate (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Mike Myers is returning to his character roots in this new limited series that sees his main character trying to uncover the truth which leads him down a rabbit hole of conspiracy.

As per Meyers’s track record, this is either going to be a hilarious slam dunk or a disappointment.

Alongside Myers playing 8 characters, you’ll see appearances from Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong, and Rob Lowe. Jeremy Irons narrates.

The Sound of Magic (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s Korean slate continues to knock it out of the park and hopefully, The Sound of Magic can capture the same sort of magic that Squid Game bought last year.

Here’s what you can expect from the K-drama which features Ji Chang-Wook, Lisa Yamada, and Hwang In-Yeop:

“When she was little, Yun Ai dreamed of becoming a magician. But in reality, she’s just a high school student who can’t even afford new socks. After meeting a mysterious magician at a carnival, she decides to follow her dream.”

Along for the Ride (2022) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Originally scheduled for April, this movie was pushed to this Friday and adapts the teen romance novel by Sarah Dessen.

Here’s what we can expect from the new movie:

“The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

Sofia Alvarez is behind the movie who successfully adapted the To All The Boys novels for Netflix so expectations are high.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout the month, check out our full preview for what’s coming to Netflix in May 2022. As always, you can find daily roundups of what’s new via our new on Netflix hub.

Beyond these scheduled releases, Netflix will receive weekly episodes of Green Mother’s Club, Komi Can’t Communicate, Jump like a Witch, My Liberation Notes, Tomorrow, Who Rules the World, and Our Blues.

Full List of New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022) N

Let’s Tie The Knot, Honey!

Radhe Shyam (2022)

Showtime 1958 (2020)

Coming to Netflix on May 4th

El Marginal (Season 5) N

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Limited Series) N

Summertime (Season 3) N

The Circle (Season 4) N

Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Blood Sisters (Limited Series) N

Clark (Limited Series) N

El marginal (Season 5) N

The Pentaverate (Limited Series) N

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)

Wild Babies (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 6th

A Drop of Blood

Along for the Ride (2022) N

Aykut Eniste 2 / Brother In Love 2 (2021)

Marmaduke (2022) N

Red Card

Thar (2022) N

The Sound of Magic (Season 1) N

The Takedown (2022) N

Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Christina P: Mom Genes (2022) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.