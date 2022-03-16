Mike Myers Comedy Series ‘The Pentaverate’: Coming to Netflix in May 2022

In its effort to ramp up the comedy genre on its platform, Netflix is teaming up with Mike Myers of Austin Powers and Shrek fame for a new comedy limited series called The Pentaverate. This series is very distinct in its casting as Myers will be playing not one, not two, but seven characters. As a master of disguises and various accents, Myers will be right at home in Netflix’s The Pentaverate, which releases on Netflix in May 2022

The series was created and written by Mike Myers and will be directed by Tim Kirkby. Kirkby is known for his work on such projects as Fleabag, Veep, and more.

Both Myers and Kirkby will be producing along with John Lyons — who worked with Myers on the second and third Austin Powers movies — Tony Hernandez (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Younger) and Lilly Burns (Emily in Paris, Younger) for Jax Media, along with The Gong Show exec producer Jason Weinberg. The series was officially unveiled on June 8th, 2021 but the existence of the show has been known in some form since April 2019.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Pentaverate:

When will The Pentaverate be released on Netflix?

With the release of the official teaser trailer, we can confirm that the first season of The Pentaverate will be released on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.

What’s the plot of The Pentaverate?

The official logline for Netflix’s The Pentaverate reads as follows:

“What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” As the series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

Who is cast in The Pentaverate?

The cast of The Pentaverate was announced by Netflix on June 8, 2021. As mentioned, Myers will play seven new characters, while rest of the cast of the series will include Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Debi Mazar (Entourage), Richard McCabe (Wallander), Jennifer Saunders (Death on the Nile), & Lydia West (It’s a Sin).

Mike Myers will play seven brand new characters in The Pentaverate, a limited series he created about a secret society who have been working to influence world events since 1347. Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, & Lydia West co-star pic.twitter.com/u8LrcXkEv3 — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2021

How many episodes will be in The Pentaverate?

Netflix’s The Pentaverate is confirmed by Deadline to be a six-part limited series.

What’s the production status of The Pentaverate?

The production was filmed under the working title of Can’t Wait, and took place between May 27th, 2021, and September 28th, 2021.

Thanks to various eyewitness accounts, we believe that filming is taking place in London in the United Kingdom.

Are you looking forward to Mike Myer’s new series The Pentaverate on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.