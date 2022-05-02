Netflix Original Series ‘Bad Blood’ Leaving Netflix in May 2022

Another high-profile Netflix Original series is soon to depart Netflix globally, with seasons 1 and 2 of Bad Blood leaving Netflix at the end of May 2022.

The Canadian series first aired on the Citytv and was initially intended as a miniseries according to reports. Bad Blood is a biopic series on the real-life Rizzuto crime family that operated in Montreal, Canada. Throughout the two seasons consisting of 14 episodes, you’ll be following the rise and fall of both Vito Rizzuto and Declan Gardiner.

Season 1 aired between September and October 2017 and the second season came a year later between October and November 2018.

Now, the series is due to expire from Netflix in full on May 31st, 2022 in all countries including in Canada where the series doesn’t carry Netflix Original branding.

Netflix first began streaming the first season in December 2018 and added the second season just a few months later in May 2019. Precisely, they added the final season of the show on May 31st, 2019 and with the leaving date being May 31st, that means Netflix had the license for three years following the final season.

Its first season carries a 85% audience score on RottenTomatoes and a 7.5 on IMDb for both seasons. Nextflicks gave the series an “amazing” rating saying it’s “a superbly acted crime show that is more Sopranos than Goodfellas.”

The series joins dozens of other Netflix Original titles that have left the service. You may think with Netflix Original branding that shows and movies would be safe on the platform but you’d be wrong.

The reason Netflix loses its own Originals is often that they’re only the exclusive international distributor of a title for a fixed period of time (only Amazon Prime differentiates between an exclusive show and an original show).

In this instance, the show is distributed by DHX Media and Sky Vision who will ultimately sell the show next. We currently don’t know if and where the show will head next, however. Should we learn more of its future streaming home, we’ll update this post.

Will you miss Bad Blood once it leaves Netflix? Will you be watching again or for the first time before it departs? Let us know in the comments down below.