What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 10th to 16th, 2022

Welcome to another preview of what’s hitting Netflix over the next 7 days. Many new movies and shows are set to hit the service, including many new Halloween horror treats. Here’s everything due to hit Netflix between October 10th and October 16th, 2022.

Our Most Anticipated Movies and Series Coming to Netflix This Week

The Watcher (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: October 13th

Ryan Murphy is on a tear at Netflix right now. After a few lackluster titles throughout his overall deal, things have finally started to click, but it may be too late.

Ending his trio of Halloween-flavored releases for 2022 is The Watcher, a new limited series based on a true story.

The series follows a couple that’s moving into their dream home, but not all is as it seems, as they soon find out a haunting figure is watching them.

The series features the talents of Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Terry Kinney, and Michael Nouri.

The Sinner (Season 4 – Percy)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Arriving exactly a year on Netflix after it began airing its final season on USA Network is The Sinner season 4 (subtitled Percy).

The series is easily one of the best-licensed pieces of content on Netflix and while some would argue the series never hit the same heights it did following the first season, it’s still a compelling crime drama.

The Playlist (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Our third highlight for the week is the new Swedish series that seeks to recount the early days of Spotify and how it disrupted the music industry forever.

The limited series appears to be in the same vein as movies like The Social Network and sees Edvin Endre taking up the role of Daniel Ek.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions may vary.

Coming to Netflix on October 10th

LEGO Ninjago (Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2)

Spirit Rangers (2022) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 11th

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022) Netflix Original Special

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Someone Borrowed (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Blackout (2022)

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)

The Nutty Boy (2022) Netflix Original Film

Wild Croc Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) Netflix Original Kids Series

exception (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Sinner (Season 4 – Percy)

The Watcher (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Black Butterflies (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Dobaaraa (2022)

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Holy Family (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Mismatched (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Nyara: The Kidnapping (2020)

Raaiselkind / Riddle Child (2017)

Soole (2021)

Take 1 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)

LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan (2022)

Three Widows Against the World / Tiga Janda Melawan Dunia (2022)

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Dracula Untold (2014)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

