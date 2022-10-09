Will K-Drama Series ‘Bad Prosecutor’ be on Netflix?

One of the most anticipated new K-dramas of 2022 is undoubtedly Bad Prosecutor. Once thought to be coming to Netflix in October 2022, we’ve learned that won’t be the case.

Bad Prosecutor is a new crime K-drama series directed by Kim Sung Ho and written by Im Young Bin. It comes from KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) who have licensed numerous titles to Netflix globally although it’s not under an overall deal like Netflix has with JTBC or tvN.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to watch:

“A story about a prosecutor named Jin Jung who is armed with bad manners and delinquency. He breaks down the sanctuaries created by wealth and power, and he even takes down the greedy people living in those sanctuaries. He uses expedient methods over conventional ones, tricks over standard procedures, and delinquency over sincerity in order to stop the corrupt authorities from undermining society.”

Among the cast Bad Prosecutor included:

Doh Kyung Soo as Jin Jung

Lee Se Hee as Shin Ah Ra

Ha Joon as Oh Do Hwan

Joo Bo Young as Baek Eun Ji

Lee Si Eon as Go Joong Do

Kim Sang Ho as Park Jae Kyung

Yun Joon Suk as Clerk

Lee Hyo Na as Park Ye Young

Kim Tae Woo as Kim Tae Ho

Kim Hi Eo Ra as Chief of Organization

Yoon Jung Sub as Mr. Park

Kim Yoo Hwan as Seo Ji Han

Hong Sang Pyo

Kim Chang Wan

Kim Geum sOON

Shin Seung Hwan

Is Bad Prosecutor coming to Netflix?

Throughout the summer of 2022, it was expected that Netflix would be the streaming home for the new crime mystery series. MyDramaList notably featured Netflix as the distributor and we reported on that fact. Namuwiki also had references to the series coming to Netflix.

However, as October rolled around, we learned that Bad Prosecutor had not been licensed to Netflix in any region. Instead, the rights belong internationally to Rakuten’s Viki, which is streaming the first episode for free.

Viki will hold the rights to Bad Prosecutor for the foreseeable future in most regions and hosts the show with numerous subtitle options, including English, Spanish, and French.

The series was also licensed to the Korean-focused streamer Kocowa in select regions.

Would you have liked to have seen Bad Prosecutor on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!