Netflix Added 35 New Movies and Series This Week

It’s time to recap the week where we saw 19 new movies and 16 new series added to Netflix in the United States. Here’s the complete recap of new titles and what’s been trending in the top 10s.

Quick housekeeping before we progress to every new addition. If you want to see what Netflix has in store over the next 7 days, check out our preview.

New Releases on Netflix This Weekend

Missing Link (2019)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Chris Butler

Cast: Hugh Jackman, David Walliams, Stephen Fry

Writer: Chris Butler

Runtime: 93 min / 1h 33m

Missing Link from Laika dropped on Netflix today. They’re the studio behind titles like Caroline, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:

“To help him find his relatives in a hidden kingdom, a fabled yeti agrees to let an explorer — desperate for a win — prove to his peers that he exists.”

The movie is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with an 88% rating and was nominated for an Oscar.

When the film was released, Chris Hunneysett from the Daily Mirror said Missing Link was a “delightful animated comedy full of family fun and excitement.”

Bad Guys (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Thai

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Piyapan Choopetch

Cast: Surasak Vongthai, Jirayu Tantrakul, Kawinrath Yotamornsunthorn, Napath Vikairungroj, Chanya McClory, Thun Tanakorn

Runtime: 60 mins

Added to Netflix on Saturday was the Thai crime thriller, Bad Guys.

Here’s what you can expect from the 12-episode series:

“A detective returns from suspension and pulls together an unorthodox special investigation team in order to capture a serial killer.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (October 2nd – 9th, 2022)

For an expanded version of this list, visit our new on Netflix guide for daily recaps and titles with all the new movies and shows with trailers, details on actors, directors, and more.

19 New Movies Added This Week

Doll House (2022) Netflix Original

Dongalunnaru Jagratha (2022)

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Netflix Original

I Love You, Man (2009)

Jexi (2019)

Jumping from High Places (2022) Netflix Original

Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) Netflix Original

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original

Missing Home (2022)

Missing Link (2019)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) Netflix Original

Old People (2022) Netflix Original

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (2022)

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2022)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Netflix Original

The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) Netflix Original

Togo (2022) Netflix Original

16 New TV Series Added This Week

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bad Guys (Season 1)

Bling Empire (Season 3) Netflix Original

Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix Original

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Derry Girls (Season 3) Netflix Original

Forever Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original

Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original

High Water (Season 1) Netflix Original

Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original

Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Blacklist (Season 9)

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Mole (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Netflix US had 29 movies featured in the top 10s this week, a new record based on our data. Thanks no doubt to the fact that we got a big refresh of movies on the first of the month, licensed titles dominated the movie charts this week.

Last Seen Alive (67 points) Inheritance (57 points) Rush Hour (44 points) Blonde (43 points) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (41 points) Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (28 points) Lou (25 points) Robin Hood (21 points) Jexi (15 points) Rush Hour 2 (10 points) Luckiest Girl Alive (10 points) Marauders (10 points) The Hunt (8 points) Land of the Lost (8 points) A Jazzman’s Blues (8 points) The Redeem Team (7 points) Harriet (6 points) The Munsters (5 points) The Ruins (5 points) Don’t Let Go (4 points) Father Stu (3 points) Sing 2 (3 points) The Boss Baby (3 points) Walking Tall (2 points) Emma (2 points) Rush Hour 3 (2 points) Trial by Fire (1 point) Megamind (1 point) Elysium (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Falling in line with the rest of the world, DAHMER took home top points all week in the United States.

Elsewhere, we saw two great performances by non-English language series, with the Netflix Original The Empress taking home 65 points and the licensed El Rey, Vicente Fernández taking home 42.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (80 points) The Empress (65 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (42 points) Dynasty (37 points) Cobra Kai (27 points) Wielka woda (27 points) Bling Empire (25 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (22 points) The Blacklist (21 points) Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (18 points) In the Dark (16 points) The Great British Bake Off (14 points) Malverde: The Patron Saint (11 points) The Midnight Club (10 points) Nailed It! (9 points) Fate: The Winx Saga (6 points) Oddballs (6 points) CoComelon (3 points) Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (1 point)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.