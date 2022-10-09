Netflix Added 35 New Movies and Series This Week

It’s time to recap the week where we saw 19 new movies and 16 new series added to Netflix in the United States. Here’s the complete recap of new titles and what’s been trending in the top 10s.
Quick housekeeping before we progress to every new addition. If you want to see what Netflix has in store over the next 7 days, check out our preview.
New Releases on Netflix This Weekend
Missing Link (2019)
Rating: PG
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Director: Chris Butler
Cast: Hugh Jackman, David Walliams, Stephen Fry
Writer: Chris Butler
Runtime: 93 min / 1h 33m
Missing Link from Laika dropped on Netflix today. They’re the studio behind titles like Caroline, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:
“To help him find his relatives in a hidden kingdom, a fabled yeti agrees to let an explorer — desperate for a win — prove to his peers that he exists.”
The movie is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with an 88% rating and was nominated for an Oscar.
When the film was released, Chris Hunneysett from the Daily Mirror said Missing Link was a “delightful animated comedy full of family fun and excitement.”
Bad Guys (Season 1)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: Thai
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
Director: Piyapan Choopetch
Cast: Surasak Vongthai, Jirayu Tantrakul, Kawinrath Yotamornsunthorn, Napath Vikairungroj, Chanya McClory, Thun Tanakorn
Runtime: 60 mins
Added to Netflix on Saturday was the Thai crime thriller, Bad Guys.
Here’s what you can expect from the 12-episode series:
“A detective returns from suspension and pulls together an unorthodox special investigation team in order to capture a serial killer.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (October 2nd – 9th, 2022)
19 New Movies Added This Week
- Doll House (2022) Netflix Original
- Dongalunnaru Jagratha (2022)
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Netflix Original
- I Love You, Man (2009)
- Jexi (2019)
- Jumping from High Places (2022) Netflix Original
- Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) Netflix Original
- Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)
- Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original
- Missing Home (2022)
- Missing Link (2019)
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) Netflix Original
- Old People (2022) Netflix Original
- Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (2022)
- Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2022)
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Netflix Original
- The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) Netflix Original
- Togo (2022) Netflix Original
16 New TV Series Added This Week
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Bad Guys (Season 1)
- Bling Empire (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Derry Girls (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Forever Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original
- High Water (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original
- Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Blacklist (Season 9)
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Mole (Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
Netflix US had 29 movies featured in the top 10s this week, a new record based on our data. Thanks no doubt to the fact that we got a big refresh of movies on the first of the month, licensed titles dominated the movie charts this week.
- Last Seen Alive (67 points)
- Inheritance (57 points)
- Rush Hour (44 points)
- Blonde (43 points)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (41 points)
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (28 points)
- Lou (25 points)
- Robin Hood (21 points)
- Jexi (15 points)
- Rush Hour 2 (10 points)
- Luckiest Girl Alive (10 points)
- Marauders (10 points)
- The Hunt (8 points)
- Land of the Lost (8 points)
- A Jazzman’s Blues (8 points)
- The Redeem Team (7 points)
- Harriet (6 points)
- The Munsters (5 points)
- The Ruins (5 points)
- Don’t Let Go (4 points)
- Father Stu (3 points)
- Sing 2 (3 points)
- The Boss Baby (3 points)
- Walking Tall (2 points)
- Emma (2 points)
- Rush Hour 3 (2 points)
- Trial by Fire (1 point)
- Megamind (1 point)
- Elysium (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
Falling in line with the rest of the world, DAHMER took home top points all week in the United States.
Elsewhere, we saw two great performances by non-English language series, with the Netflix Original The Empress taking home 65 points and the licensed El Rey, Vicente Fernández taking home 42.
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (80 points)
- The Empress (65 points)
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández (42 points)
- Dynasty (37 points)
- Cobra Kai (27 points)
- Wielka woda (27 points)
- Bling Empire (25 points)
- Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (22 points)
- The Blacklist (21 points)
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (18 points)
- In the Dark (16 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (14 points)
- Malverde: The Patron Saint (11 points)
- The Midnight Club (10 points)
- Nailed It! (9 points)
- Fate: The Winx Saga (6 points)
- Oddballs (6 points)
- CoComelon (3 points)
- Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (1 point)
