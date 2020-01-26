Fans needn’t worry, Crash Landing on You will be returning soon with episode 11, but the series is taking a small one week break. As South Korea celebrates the start of the Lunar New Year, you’ll have to wait patiently before the beloved k-drama returns. Here’s when episode 11 of Crash Landing on You will be on Netflix.

The popularity of Crash Landing on You has skyrocketed and has the potential to become the highest-rated cable television drama in South Korean history, which we’ll be discussing further in the article below.

What is Crash Landing on You?

Crash Landing on You is a Netflix Original K-Drama series created by Studio Dragon. The series is licensed internationally by Netflix and is available to subscribers all around the world. One of the most popular k-dramas in recent memory, a lot of the attention the series is receiving can be credited to the basis of the story that is centered on North Korea.

The Beautiful fashion heiress, Yoon Se-ri, crash lands in North Korea after she is swept in a windstorm on her paraglider. As she crashes from the tree, she lands on North Korean military officer, Lee Jung-hyeok. Despite being a man of principle and without compromise, Lee Jung-hyeok decides to help Yoon Se-ri, and hides her from the North Korean authorities. As the pair learn more and more about each other and grow closer, it’s not long before the pair begins to fall in love.

When will Episode 11 of Crash Landing On You be on Netflix?

Before fans begin to panic you won’t have to wait long before the eleventh episode of Crash Landing on You is available on Netflix.

Episode 11 will be available to subscribers on February 2nd, 2020. The twelfth episode will be available 24 hours later.

Why is Crash Landing on You taking a break?

Just like the Chinese, Korea also celebrates the Lunar New Year. tVNs broadcast of Crash Landing With You would have fallen on the 25th of January, the day of the Lunar New Year, so instead of the latest episode, a special celebration broadcast to celebrate the new year will be shown instead.

Will Crash Landing on You become the highest-rated Korean drama in cable-television history?

At the time of writing, Crash Landing on You has taken the fifth spot as the highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history. The tenth episode had a huge 14.633%, which is a massive improvement upon its premiere, which sits at 6.07%.

To beat the highest-rated Korean drama, Sky Castle, the Nationwide rating of Crash Landing on You would have to exceed 23.779%.

One disadvantage of Crash Landing on You is the number of episodes remaining, which is a total of six. With 16 episodes in the first season, that’s four short of Sky Castle which aired 20.

There’s a huge potential that Crash Landing on You can exceed Sky Castle’s staggering figures. Every single episode of Crash Landing on You has beaten the ratings of the Sky Castle’s respective episodes:

Episode Count Crash Landing on You rating Sky Castle rating 1 6.074% 1.727% 2 6.845% 4.373% 3 7.414% 5.186% 4 8.499% 7.496% 5 8.730% 7.487% 6 9.223% 8.934% 7 9.394% 8.432% 8 11.349% 9.539% 9 11.516% 9.714% 10 14.633% 11.298% 11 TBB* 9.585% 12 TBB* 12.305% 13 TBB* 13.279% 14 TBB* 15.780% 15 TBB* 16.397% 16 TBB* 19.243% 17 N/A 19.923% 18 N/A 22.316% 19 N/A 23.216% 20 N/A 23.779%

*TBB = To Be Broadcast

As you can see from the table above there is a distinct chance that Crash Landing on You will beat Sky Castle. To claim the number one spot, Crash Landing on You needs a meteoric 9.147% rise in the ratings.

Are you excited for the eleventh episode of Crash Landing on You? Let us know in the comments below!