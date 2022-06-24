What’s Coming to Netflix UK in July 2022

Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout July 2022. There are plenty of exciting new movies and TV shows to look forward to, including the epic finale to the fourth season of Stranger Things.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in July 2022.

More additions will be announced throughout June and July, so we’ll make sure to update the list below with all of the relevant information. We should note some international releases have been omitted to keep this list concise and relevant.

Netflix Games Coming in July 2022

5 new games are scheduled to hit Netflix next month. We’ve broken down the upcoming games more in a separate more-detailed preview.

Mahjong Solitaire – Puzzle game

– Puzzle game Into the Breach – July 19th – Turn-based strategy game

– July 19th – Turn-based strategy game Before Your Eyes – First-person adventure game

– First-person adventure game IMMORTALITY – Interactive movie.

– Interactive movie. Wild Things: Animal Adventures – Match-3 puzzle game

July Netflix Release Date TBC

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (2017) – Documentary on Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 1st

A Day To Die (2022) – Described as a geezer teaser, this action movie features Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo.

– Described as a geezer teaser, this action movie features Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo. Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2011) – Animated kids movie.

Cult of Chucky (2017) – Horror – With the help of his former wife Chucky returns to enact his revenge upon some old enemies and terrorize victim Nica.

– Horror – With the help of his former wife Chucky returns to enact his revenge upon some old enemies and terrorize victim Nica. London Boulevard (2010) – Colin Farrell leads this British-produced movie about an ex-con who takes a job as a handyman up for a young starlet.

– Colin Farrell leads this British-produced movie about an ex-con who takes a job as a handyman up for a young starlet. Love Sarah (2020) – British rom-com about a woman following her mother’s dream of opening a London bakery.

– British rom-com about a woman following her mother’s dream of opening a London bakery. Mine (2016) – Armie Hammer war thriller.

– Armie Hammer war thriller. Stranger Things (Season 4: Volume 2) N – Fantasy-Horror – As Vecna continues terrorizing the town of Hawkins, it’s up to the Hellfire Club, Eleven, Hopper, and Joyce to stop him.

The Last Castle (2001) – Military action movie starring Robert Redfield.

– Military action movie starring Robert Redfield. Underworld (2003) – Action-Horror – Selene, a vampire warrior, is trapped in the conflict between vampires and werewolves as she tries to keep the human, Michael, who is sought by the werewolves.

– Action-Horror – Selene, a vampire warrior, is trapped in the conflict between vampires and werewolves as she tries to keep the human, Michael, who is sought by the werewolves. Underworld Evolution (2006) – Action-Horror – Selena and Michael hunt for clues that will reveal the past of the vampires and werewolves, and why they are at war.

– Action-Horror – Selena and Michael hunt for clues that will reveal the past of the vampires and werewolves, and why they are at war. Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) – Action-Horror – Centuries ago, the aristocratic vampires reigned supreme over the Lycans, their unwilling slaves. But a Lycan rebellion against their tyrannical masters leads to the centuries-old war between the vampires and the werewolves.

Underworld Awakening (2012) – Action-Horror – When humanity discovers the existence of vampires and werewolves, the war to eradicate both species commences. The vampire warrior Selene helps lead the battle against humankind.

– Action-Horror – When humanity discovers the existence of vampires and werewolves, the war to eradicate both species commences. The vampire warrior Selene helps lead the battle against humankind. Up in the Air (2009) – Romantic-Comedy – Ryan Bingham has enjoyed the benefits of traveling around the country, and paid to fire people. But his lifestyle is threatened when he begins to catch feelings for his casual hook up Alex, and a fresh new hire proposes a new business model.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 2nd

Brilliant Corners Oman (2019) – Surfing documentary.

– Surfing documentary. Growing Up Gay (2017) – Years & Years singer Olly Alexander opens up about combatting his depression while investigating why mental health issues plague the LGBTQ community.

– Years & Years singer Olly Alexander opens up about combatting his depression while investigating why mental health issues plague the LGBTQ community. Wingmen (2015) – Norweigen sports documentary.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 6th

Control Z (Season 3) N – Mexican Thriller – When a hacker begins releasing the secrets of students across the entire high school, social outcast Sofia begins investigating the identity of the hacker.

– Mexican Thriller – When a hacker begins releasing the secrets of students across the entire high school, social outcast Sofia begins investigating the identity of the hacker. Girl in the Picture (2022) N – Documentary – A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all.

– Documentary – A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (2022) N – Romantic Comedy – Claire and Adan have committed to breaking up before college, but to celebrate their relationship they go an epic last date.

– Romantic Comedy – Claire and Adan have committed to breaking up before college, but to celebrate their relationship they go an epic last date. King of Stonks (Miniseries) N – German Thriller – Felix Armand, the mastermind behind the most successful FinTech company in Germany battles controversy, personal ambition, and politics as attempts to claw his way to the very top.

Viceroys’ House (2017) – Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson headlines this movie about Lord Mountbatten’s trip to New Delhi in 1947.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 7th

Karma’s World (Season 3) N – Children’s animation – Gifted middle schooler Karma uses her musical talents and ambitions to solve any problem.

– Children’s animation – Gifted middle schooler Karma uses her musical talents and ambitions to solve any problem. Vinland Saga (Season 1) – Popular anime series drops onto Netflix.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 8th

Boo Bitch (Limited Series) N – Comedy – After living her life under the radar, high school senior Erika Vu decides to seize the day, only to discover she died the previous night and is now a ghost.

– Comedy – After living her life under the radar, high school senior Erika Vu decides to seize the day, only to discover she died the previous night and is now a ghost. Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N – Romantic drama – In 18th century France, two nobles play a dangerous game of seduction when a bet is made to seduce and corrupt a newly married woman.

– Romantic drama – In 18th century France, two nobles play a dangerous game of seduction when a bet is made to seduce and corrupt a newly married woman. How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1) N – Docu-reality series.

– Docu-reality series. Incantatation (2022) N – Taiwanese mockumentary.

– Taiwanese mockumentary. Jewel (2022) N – South African film about a photographer finding herself falling for some of her subjects.

– South African film about a photographer finding herself falling for some of her subjects. Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) N – A new Bear Brylls interactive special featuring Ranveer Singh.

– A new Bear Brylls interactive special featuring Ranveer Singh. The Longest Night (Season 1) N – Crime thriller – A group of armed men are sent to a psychiatric prison in order to capture an incarcerated serial killer, but are met with fierce resistance from the prison director.

– Crime thriller – A group of armed men are sent to a psychiatric prison in order to capture an incarcerated serial killer, but are met with fierce resistance from the prison director. The Sea Beast (2022) N – Animated adventure – The legendary monster hunter Jacob Holland is saddled with stowaway Maisie Brumble, and becomes an unexpected ally. The pair embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters, making history together.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 9th

Beautiful Creatures (2013) – Fantasy romance – Wishing to escape from his small southern town, Ethan Wate meets a mysterious young woman, Lena Duchannes, and together they uncover the dark secrets of their respective families.

– Fantasy romance – Wishing to escape from his small southern town, Ethan Wate meets a mysterious young woman, Lena Duchannes, and together they uncover the dark secrets of their respective families. The Phantom of the Opera (2004) – Gerard Butler leads this adaptation of the French novel.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 11th

For Jojo (2022) N – German-language romantic drama.

– German-language romantic drama. Team Zenko Go (Season 2) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Valley of the Dead (2022) N – Spanish movie set during the Spanish civil war about a group of sworn enemies working together to fight flesh-eating zombies.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 12th

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022) N – Burr’s new Netflix stand-up special.

– Burr’s new Netflix stand-up special. How to Change Your Mind (Limited Series) N – Docuseries – Michael Pollan explores the history and usage of psychedelic drugs such as LSD, MDMA, Mescaline, and psilocybin.

– Docuseries – Michael Pollan explores the history and usage of psychedelic drugs such as LSD, MDMA, Mescaline, and psilocybin. My Daughter’s Killer (2022) N – French documentary about a father fighting for decade to bring his daughter’s killer to justice.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 13th

Big Timber (Season 2) N – Reality series about lumberjacks.

– Reality series about lumberjacks. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? (Limited Series) N – Docuseries – After jumping from a plane with a bag full of cash in 1971, the mystery surrounding what happened to D.B. Cooper has been one of the America’s greatest mysteries.

– Docuseries – After jumping from a plane with a bag full of cash in 1971, the mystery surrounding what happened to D.B. Cooper has been one of the America’s greatest mysteries. Hurts Like Hell (Season 1) N – Thai series about the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events.

– Thai series about the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2022) N – Documentary about the politician Shimon Peres.

– Documentary about the politician Shimon Peres. Sintonia (Season 3) N – Brazilian crime drama – Three São Paulo shanty town teens struggle to navigate their way out of a life of drugs, music, and religion.

– Brazilian crime drama – Three São Paulo shanty town teens struggle to navigate their way out of a life of drugs, music, and religion. Under the Amalfi Sun (2022) N – Italian romance movie.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 14th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) N – Animation – Legendary dragon warrior Po joins an English knight on a quest to recover magical weapons and restore his reputation.

– Animation – Legendary dragon warrior Po joins an English knight on a quest to recover magical weapons and restore his reputation. Resident Evil (Season 1) N – Horror – Based on Capcom’s beloved video game franchise, Resident Evil takes place three decades on from the discovery of the T-Virus. But a new outbreak threatens to unravel the dark secrets that the Umbrella Corporation has tried to keep hidden.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 15th

Alba (Season 1) N – Spanish romance series about a rape victim’s battle to know whether or not to bring forward the evidence to authorities.

– Spanish romance series about a rape victim’s battle to know whether or not to bring forward the evidence to authorities. Country Queen (Season 1) N – Kenyan series about a successful career woman returning home to find that it’s threatened by a mining company.

– Kenyan series about a successful career woman returning home to find that it’s threatened by a mining company. Farzar (Season 1) N – Adult animated comedy – Prince Fichael and his crew flee their doomed human city in order to fight an evil alien species hell-bent on killing them.

– Adult animated comedy – Prince Fichael and his crew flee their doomed human city in order to fight an evil alien species hell-bent on killing them. Love Goals (Jaadugar) (2022) N – Hindi romantic comedy – In order to marry the girl he loves, a small-time magician in Neemuch must win a local football tournament.

– Hindi romantic comedy – In order to marry the girl he loves, a small-time magician in Neemuch must win a local football tournament. Mom, Don’t Do That! (2022) N – Taiwanese series about a 60-year-old woman looking for love.

– Taiwanese series about a 60-year-old woman looking for love. Persuasion (2022) N – Romantic drama – It’s been eight years since Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a man below her social status. But upon meeting again, will Anne receive a chance at love?

– Romantic drama – It’s been eight years since Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a man below her social status. But upon meeting again, will Anne receive a chance at love? Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N – Korean drama – Thanks to an exclusive matchmaking agency, women are given the chance to marry the most desirable bachelors in society.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) – Documentary on the famed US chef and television presenter. A HBO Max / CNN Films production.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 16th

Apollo Astronauts: Training Nasa’s Moon Men (2014) – British space documentary.

– British space documentary. 13 Factors That Saved Apollo 13 (2014) – British documentary looking into Apollo 13 mission.

– British documentary looking into Apollo 13 mission. India’s Forgotten People (2020) – British documentary looking into the story of India’s Gadia Lohars.

– British documentary looking into the story of India’s Gadia Lohars. The Saturn V Story (2014) – British space documentary.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 17th

The Father (2020) – Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman stars in this Sony movie that sees an older man struggling to come to terms with his unfolding situation refusing help from his daughter.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 18th

Live is Life (2022) N – Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.

– Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true. My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (2021) N – A sing-along version of the 2021 animated movie that arrived exclusively on Netflix.

– A sing-along version of the 2021 animated movie that arrived exclusively on Netflix. StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read) N – Netflix family animated series.

– Netflix family animated series. Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022) N – Polish movie about a gamer wanting to compete in a tournament but family issues prevents him.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 19th

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (2022) N – Stand-up special.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 20th

Virgin River (Season 4) N – Romantic drama – Nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe leaves the hustle and bustle of LA for a fresh new start in a Northern Californian town.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5) N – Animated adventure – Six teens attending Jurassic World’s Camp Cretaceous are left stranded on Isla Nublar when the Indominus Rex runs riot.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 22nd

Blown Away (Season 3) N – Competition reality series returns.

– Competition reality series returns. My Village People (2021) – Nollywood comedy.

– Nollywood comedy. The Gray Man (2022) N – Action thriller – The CIA’s most skilled operative, Count Gentry, is forced to go on the run after discovering some dark agency secrets and a bounty put on his head by a former psychopathic colleague.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 25th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 26th

DI4RIES (Season 1) N – Italian high school drama series.

– Italian high school drama series. Street Food: USA (Season 1) N – An all-new season of Street Food but this time, they’re traveling the US.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4) N – Docu-reality series following Shawn who continues to fix up bangers into desirable machinery.

– Docu-reality series following Shawn who continues to fix up bangers into desirable machinery. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3) N – Reality series where Shea and Syd transform houses.

– Reality series where Shea and Syd transform houses. The Most Hated Man on the Internet (2022) N – Documentary that chronicles a mother’s crusade against a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” who found fame by creating a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub.

– Documentary that chronicles a mother’s crusade against a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” who found fame by creating a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub. Pipa (2022) N – Argentinian drama movie.

– Argentinian drama movie. Rebelde (Season 2) N – Second season of the teen-musical series that first debuted earlier this year.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 28th

A Cut Above (2022) N – Brazillian film about a man discovering his talents while saving his mother’s salon.

– Brazillian film about a man discovering his talents while saving his mother’s salon. Another Self (Season 1) N – Turkish series.

Keep Breathing (Limited Series) N – When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive. Starring Melissa Barrera.

– When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive. Starring Melissa Barrera. Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Season 1) N – French animated kids series.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 29th

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) N – Anime series.

– Anime series. Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) N – First season of the crime anime series directed by Tomochi Kosaka.

– First season of the crime anime series directed by Tomochi Kosaka. Fanático (Season 1) N – The story of Quimera, Spain’s greatest musical idol who dies in front of his fans during a concert.

– The story of Quimera, Spain’s greatest musical idol who dies in front of his fans during a concert. Purple Hearts (2022) N -Romantic drama – Sharpwitted and aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie works at a bar in Austin, Texas, where she encounters army trainee Luke. Changing the course of their lives forever, Cassie dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter, but since her diabetes diagnosis, she has been drowning in medical bills.

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1) N – Netflix family series.

– Netflix family series. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) N – Israeli series.

– Israeli series. The Entitled (2022) N – Philippino movie.

– Philippino movie. Uncouple (Season 1) N – Romantic comedy – Michael’s perfect life falls apart when his husband of 17 years unexpectedly leaves him, leaving Michael to face his two nightmares, losing his soulmate and finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in July 2022? Let us know in the comments below!