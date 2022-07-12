Emmys 2022: Every Netflix Nomination Received

Welcome to the full rundown of every Emmy nomination Netflix scored at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Earlier in the year, we published the list of titles Netflix was hoping to get nominations for (or at least the shows/movies they were campaigning for anyway) so let’s now see how that stacks up.

The full list of Emmy winners will be announced live on September 12th at 8 PM Eastern and 5 PM Pacific on NBC and Peacock.

35 individual Netflix shows, documentaries, stand-up specials and movies received nominations at the 2022 Emmys.

Netflix’s most-nominated show in 2022 was Squid Game with 14 nominations.

Netflix lost out to HBO and HBO Max for the most individual Emmy nominations but comfortably beat out Disney, Apple, and Amazon.

Here’s how the tally stacks up:

HBO / HBO Max Nominations: 140 (up from 130 in 2021)

Netflix Nominations: 105 (down from 129)

Hulu Nominations: 58 (up from 25)

Apple TV+ Nominations: 51 (up from 35)

Disney+ Nominations: 34 (down from 71)

Amazon Prime Nominations: 30

Paramount+ Nominations: 11

Peacock Nominations Nominations: 3

Let’s now run through all the nominations that Netflix got in 2022:

Complete List of Netflix Emmy Nominations 2022

Ali Wong: Don Wong Writing for a Variety Special

The Andy Warhol Diaries Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program Documentary or Nonfiction Series Writing for a Nonfiction Program



Arcane Animated Program Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series

Big Mouth Character Voice-Over Performance

Bridgerton Period Costumes Period And/Or Character Hairstyling Character Voice-Over Performance

Cheer Directing for a Reality Program Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program Unstructured Reality Program

Cobra Kai Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Cowboy Bebop Main Title Design

Dave Chappelle: The Closer Directing for a Variety Special Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Emily in Paris Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series



Inventing Anna Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Limited or Anthology Series

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Lost in Space Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Love is Blind Structured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. Casting for a Reality Program Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program Unstructured Reality Program



Love, Death + Robots Short Form Animated Program Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Maid Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Lead Actress ina Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Midnight Mass Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Nailed It! Host for a Reality or Competition Program Competition Program

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) Writing for a Variety Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special Directing for a Variety Special Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Writing for a Variety Special

Our Great National Parks Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program Narrator



Ozark Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Casting For A Drama Series Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (One Hour) Directing For A Drama Series Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Music Supervision Lead Actor In A Drama Series Lead Actress In A Drama Series Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Guest Actor In A Drama Series Drama Series Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Writing For A Drama Series

Queer Eye Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series Casting For A Reality Program Directing For A Reality Program Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program Host For A Reality Or Competition Program Structured Reality Program

Return to Space Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Russian Doll Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (Half-hour)

Selling Sunset Unstructured Reality Program



Squid Game Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More) Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (One Hour) Directing For A Drama Series Single-camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series Original Main Title Theme Music Lead Actor In A Drama Series Supporting Actor In A Drama Series Supporting Actor In A Drama Series Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Guest Actress In A Drama Series Drama Series Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode Stunt Performance Writing For A Drama Series



Stranger Things Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) Casting For A Drama Series Single-camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series Period And/or Character Hairstyling Period And/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Prosthetic Makeup Music Supervision Drama Series Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Stunt Performance

The Tinder Swindler Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Documentary Or Nonfiction Special Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-camera) Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Vikings: Valhalla Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Witcher Fantasy/sci-fi Costumes Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



Those are the full list of Netflix nominations for 2022. Congratulations to everyone involved.

We’ll be back in September 2022 for the full list of Netflix Emmy 2022 wins.