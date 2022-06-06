There are many exciting new movies and TV shows to look forward to on Netflix over the Summer, but this does mean we’ll still have to say goodbye to some of our favorite titles from the UK library. We’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in July 2022.

In case you’ve missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in June 2022.

There’s a large selection of titles leaving Netflix UK on the 1st of July, including some incredibly popular movies such as Hook, Jumanji, The Da Vinci Code, and animated titles like Hotel Transylvania and Shark Tale.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on July 1st, 2022

10 jours en or (2012)

100% Wolf (2020)

Abe (2019)

Amrapli (1966)

Anthony Kaun Hai? (2006)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Bo Burnham: what. (2013)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Cats (2019)

The Change-Up (2011)

Code Red (2013)

Contratiempo (2016)

The Countess & The Russian Billionaire (2020)

Crash Pad (2017)

Criminal (2016)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deewana Main Deewana (2013)

District 9 (2009)

Everest (2015)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Half Brothers (2020)

Hardball (2001)

Hatchimals: Adventures in Hatchopia (2018)

Hondros (2017)

Hook (1991)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Am Kalam (2010)

Identity Thief (2013)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Jarhead (2005)

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Katt Williams: Kattpaclypse (2012)

Lal Patthar (1971)

Liar’s Dice (2013)

Masterchef (2 Seasons)

Masterchef: Celebrity (2 Seasons)

Masterchef: The Professionals (2 Seasons)

Matilda (1996)

Me Before You (2016)

The Missing (2003)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

My Perfect Romance (2018)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Namastey London (2007)

On the Job (2013)

The Other Guys (2010)

Panic Room (2002)

The Parts You Lose (2019)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Professor (1962)

Proxima (2019)

Record of Grancrest War (1 Season)

Redemption (2019)

Rev (2020)

Saint Frances (2020)

Say I Do (2004)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

Shark Tale (2004)

Single Wives (2018)

Sommore: Chandelier Status (2013)

Soul Robbers (2015)

Stepmom (1998)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Superbad (2007)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

The Tenth Man (2016)

The To Do List (2013)

Total Recall (2012)

Tum Milo Toh Sahi (2010)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

The Vigil (2020)

What We Started (2017)

Yaar Gaddar (1994)

Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)

Zip And Zap And The Captains Island (2016)

Zoo (2018)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on July 2nd, 2022

Chewing Gum (2 Seasons)

Humans (3 Seasons)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on July 3rd, 2022

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

Riaad Moosa: Life Begins (2018)

Sugar Rush (2019)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on July 4th, 2022

Cristina (2016)

