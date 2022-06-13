New Shania Twain Documentary ‘Not Just A Girl’ Headed to Netflix

Another music documentary is headed to Netflix in the form of Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl which is due to arrive on Netflix in select regions in the coming months.

Known for hits like Man! I Feel Like A Woman, From This Moment On and You’re Still The One, the Canadian musician has had an illustrious career in the music business having sold over 100 million records to date and gaining the label of “Queen of Country Pop”.

Now her career will be documented in a new documentary that’s headed to Netflix including the United States.

Netflix Canada and Australia are also set to receive the documentary according to the “Worth the wait” carousel within Netflix. Check that section within your Netflix app to see if you’re due to receive Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl on your Netflix in the near future.

Information on the documentary is very scarce with an IMDb page for the doc not even being available. There’s a couple of threads on Shania Twain forums that’s been tracking the documentary since 2020.

One caught the fact that Brent Mason was interviewed for the doc back in April 2021 with an Instagram post saying:

“Spending the day @sound_stage_studios being interviewed for the upcoming #shaniatwain documentary. I played guitar on four of Shania’s albums and I’m talking about that and performing a lot of the signature guitar parts I created for all those songs. Pictured with me is my good buddy for over 30 yrs Paul Leim who played drums on all those albums.”

Here’s the official description listed on Netflix for the upcoming doc:

“From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary.”

The doc comes from producer/director Joss Crowley who has previously made documentaries for other high-profile musicians including most recently Mark Ronson and Ritchie Blackmore. He’s also worked on titles including Lenny Kravitz, Elvis Costello, Deep Purple, and Pink Floyd.

This documentary comes as Shania Twain is making headlines as her Las Vegas residency makes its big return. HelloMagazine reports that the show is one of the most popular shows in the city right now adding “she was ready to give it her all for the final stretch of her second concert series.

No release date yet for the new documentary is available on the Netflix hub page but given it’s now showing within the Worth the Wait section, we’d predict that it’ll be available on Netflix at some point in either July or August 2022.

We’ll keep you posted on when Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl is headed to Netflix as soon as we have it.