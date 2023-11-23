‘The Adventures of Puss in Boots’ Leaving Netflix in December 2023

Netflix has unveiled some of its December 2023 departures. On the list are all six seasons of The Adventures of Puss in Boots, the Netflix Original animation series from DreamWorks Television.

Running between 2015 and 2018, The Adventures of Puss in Boots were part of the initial lineup from the expansive and comprehensive overall deal that Netflix had with DreamWorks Television, which is still running to this day. 78 episodes were produced in total across six seasons with the sixth and final season dropping on January 26th, 2018.

Based on the character Puss in Boots, who was introduced in the DreamWorks franchise Shrek, you follow him and his friends going on daring adventures in exotic locations.

When and why is The Adventures of Puss in Boots leaving Netflix?

As we’ve slowly started seeing with all the DreamWorks shows, The Adventures of Puss in Boots is now scheduled to leave Netflix. Its last day on the service will be on December 28th with the actual removal date scheduled for December 29th, 2023.

It’s leaving Netflix because of how the deal is with DreamWorks Television. Once a show from the provider ends, it remains on Netflix for a fixed period of time before leaving. In this case, it’s around 5-6 years.

This isn’t the only DreamWorks Television series that left Netflix in 2023. We’ve seen four titles from the distributor depart the service in total, with two more planned for 2024. All Hail King Julien was the most recent to depart in November 2023.

Next year, we’ll see Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh and Voltron: Legendary Defenders leave.

Sadly, beyond airing on linear television, all of the departed DreamWorks Television shows have yet to find a new streaming home.

Will Puss in Boots: Trapped In An Epic Tale leave Netflix?

Yes, but it won’t leave Netflix alongside the main series departure.

Released in 2017, Trapped in an Epic Tale is an interactive special episode of the show that saw you controlling the narrative for the special. It takes roughly 35 minutes to finish.

Our current intel suggests that the special will be leaving Netflix at the end of January 2024, so you don’t have long to play the special if you haven’t already. Where that lands after its Netflix departure is even more puzzling, given the interactive features aren’t available on other platforms.

For those in the United States, you also currently have access to the most recent Puss in Boots theatrical movie that landed in July 2023.

Will you miss The Adventures of Puss in Boots when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.