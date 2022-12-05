79 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in January 2023

Prepare yourselves for a busy month of departures as the new year fast approaches. Already, there are 79 listed movies and TV shows scheduled to leave the Netflix Canada library in January 2023.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in December 2022.

Leaving Netflix internationally is all nine seasons of The Office (U.S). Sadly, January is one of the busiest months for departures due to the fact that many streaming licenses come to an end during that time.

45 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on January 1st, 2023:

1BR (2019)

Almost Christmas (2016)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Argo (2012)

Bad Boys (1995)

Blanche Gardin: I Talk to Myself (2017)

Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter (021)

Blended (2014)

Blood Out (2011)

Boys and Girls (2000)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Eva’s Apple (2017)

Father and Guns 2 (2017)

Final Score (2018)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Godzilla (2014)

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Halloween (2007)

Harriet (2019)

Hostel: Part 3 (2011)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

John Wick (2014)

Killers (2010)

Last Christmas (2019)

Left Behind (2014)

Love Me Like You Do (2014)

Loving (2016)

New in Town (2009)

Norm of the North (2016)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Pac’s Scary Halloween (2016)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Profile (2018)

Riddick (2013)

Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day (2016)

Saw VI (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Silverado (1985)

Udta Punjab (2016)

Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Wonder (2017)

33 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on January 2nd, 2023:

A.I. Rising (2020)

American Sniper (2014)

Aval (2017)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (3 Seasons)

Bella and the Bulldogs (2 Seasons)

Cells at Work! (1 Season)

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (1 Season)

The Defiant Ones (1 Season)

Dora the Explorer (2 Seasons)

Game Shakers (1 Season)

Henry Danger (3 seasons)

The Legend of Korra (1 Season)

Lellobee City Farm (1 Season)

Masterpiece Classic: Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Mustang Island (2017)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (2 Seasons)

The Office (9 Seasons)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (2 Seasons)

The Paper (2 Seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (2 Seasons)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2 Seasons)

Sam & Cat (1 Season)

Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)

Spongebob Squarepants (1 Season)

Suits (9 Seasons)

Superstore (6 Seasons)

The Thundermans (1 Season)

Timmy Time (1 Season)

The Tracker (2019)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (1 Season)

Under Arrest (2016)

Victorious (3 Seasons)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix Canada on January 3rd, 2023:

Thieves of the Wood (1 Season) N

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada