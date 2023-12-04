We’re still on the countdown to Christmas, but this also means we’re now counting down the days before the New Year arrives. We’ll be keeping track of everything leaving Netflix UK in January 2024.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in December 2023.

One of the most surprising departures listed is Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. In 2024 a sequel series set after the events of the movie, starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, is coming to Netflix. We fully expect the film to make a return sometime in the near future.

Please Note: This is not the full list of everything leaving Netflix UK in January 2024. More departures will be announced throughout December 2023 and January 2024.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on January 1st, 2024

24 Hours in A&E (2 Seasons)

Acrimony (2018)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Bride of Habaek (1 Season)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Christmas Wedding Planner (2017)

Christmas With a View (2018)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 (2016)

Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014)

Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023)

Good Burger (1997)

Halloween (2007)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

I Am Jonas (2019) N

Labyrinth (1986)

The Last Castle (2001)

Love Life (2021)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Puriyatha Puthir (2017)

The Raid (2011)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Rise of the Krays (2015)

Sanju (2018)

Shaft (2000)

Taramanu (2017)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Uninvited (2009)

War (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Werewolves Within (2021)

Wrong Turn (2003)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on January 2nd, 2024

Because This Is My First Life (1 Season)

Betty en NY (1 Season)

Deep Water (1 Season)

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005)

DreamWorks Holiday Classics (1 Season)

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (1 Season)

DreamWorks Short Stories (1 Season)

DreamWorks Shrek Stories (1 Season)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories (1 Season)

Hellboy (2004)

Live Up to Your Name (1 Season)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Morphle (3 Seasons)

Rainbow Rangers (2 Seasons)

Running Man (1 Season)

Talking Tom and Friends (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on January 3rd, 2024

The Gentlemen (2020)

What movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix in January 2024? Let us know in the comments below!