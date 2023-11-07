movies and tv shows leaving netflix uk in december 2023

We’re a week into November, and we’ve already begun to learn of the movies and TV shows set to leave Netflix UK in December 2023.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2023.

There are already 56 titles scheduled to leave the UK library. One of the most surprising titles scheduled to leave is the 2014 Godzilla movie, which has only been available to stream on Netflix for roughly three months.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 1st, 2023;

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Baby Dolls (2019)

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012)

Call the Midwife (1 Season)

Ghost Town (2008)

High-End Yaariyan (2019)

The Human Factor (2019)

Jindua (2017)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Lakeeran (2016)

The Lazarus Project (2008)

The Ledge (2022)

Mahi NRI (2017)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Qismat (2018)

Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sad Hill Unearthed (2017)

Sausage Party (2016)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Shooter (2007)

Spanglish (2007)

Stand By Me (1986)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Teefa in Trouble (2018)

Thug Life (2017)

U-Turn (2020)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 2nd, 2023;

Couples Come Dine with Me (2 Seasons)

For the Love of Spock (2016)

The Guest (1 Season)

Knightfall (2 Seasons)

Man of Steel (2013)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Ready Steady Cook (1 Season)

Travel Man: 48 Hours In (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 3rd, 2023;

Between Maybes (2019)

Brother in Love (2019)

Bygones Be Bygones (2017)

Deliha 2 (2018)

Kids on the Block (2019)

Kill Me If You Dare (2019)

Locked on You (2018)

Love, Surreal, and Odd (2017)

Must Be… Love (2013)

My Travel Buddy 2 (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 4th, 2023;

Godzilla (2014)

You Are My Home (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 6th, 2023;

Hymn of Death (1 Season) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 7th, 2023;

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (1 Season) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 8th, 2023;

100 Days My Prince (1 Season)

