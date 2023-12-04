‘Archer’ Season 14 Sets Netflix Release Date In International Regions

On the air since 2019 and coming to an end with its fourteenth and final season is Archer, the animated series created by Adam Reed. If you have Netflix in some select regions, you’ll have access to (most of) season 14 on December 15th, 2023.

Following the sophisticated spy Archer over 142 episodes, we’ve seen him and the show tackle various missions, eras, and formats with plenty of laughs along the way.

Netflix holds the global rights to the show. Unogs confirms that at least 35 countries have the show streaming in some capacity (they only track 36 countries in total), with the United States being the sole exception. It’s one of the few FX shows that remain on Netflix, with Always Sunny in Philadelphia still streaming on Netflix in the UK.

Netflix receiving new seasons of Archer in December isn’t new. In fact, we’ve seen the majority of previous seasons (like season 13 and season 12) drop in December.

Will all of Season 14 come to Netflix on December 15th?

One question we’ve got is whether Netflix will get all 11 episodes that make up the final season.

In case you didn’t know, the expanded season 14 has been split into two halves.

The first half consisted of the show’s more recent trend of having eight episodes, but season 14 concludes with a 3-episode finale that currently hasn’t aired. That’s due to air on December 17th on FXX, two days after the Netflix release.

Is Archer on Netflix in the US?

No, Archer remains away from Netflix in the United States and won’t likely be coming to the service anytime soon. That’s down to the rights being with FX’s parent company (now Disney) and their general resistance to license titles to Netflix. We have seen them reverse course on this somewhat in 2023, but there’s no indication Archer could be coming to Netflix US anytime soon.

Your only real option for watching seasons 1 through 14 is on Hulu, with some of the more recent series also streaming on the FX Now application.

