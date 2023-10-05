Here’s your ongoing guide to all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in November 2023.

In case you missed it, we also covered all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in October 2023.

November will see the removal of Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, alongside 4 seasons of the beloved sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and the dystopian action series Into the Badlands.

8 Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on November 1st, 2023;

40-Love (2021)

American Gangster (2007)

Courageous (2011)

Heneral Luna (2015)

Hop (2011)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Suburbicon (2017)

25 Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on November 1st, 2023;

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Assassin’s Bullet (2012)

Concussion (2015)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

Everybody Loves Raymond (4 Seasons)

Eye See You (2002)

Flight (2012)

Gangs of New York (2002)

The God Committee (2021)

Gun (2010)

Hostage (2005)

The Imitation Game (2014)

Into the Badlands (3 Seasons)

Little Fockers (2010)

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (1 Season)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (2 Seasons)

Open Water (2004)

Scary Movie (2000)

Single White Female (1992)

Vampire Dog (2012)

Voice (1 Season)

The Yellow Birds (2017)

What movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in November 2023? Let us know in the comment below!