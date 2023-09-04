Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in October 2023

We expext October to be busy month for Canada subscribers. The list of deperatures is fairly small cosidering, but we expect that list to grow over the next several weeks. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada in October 2023.

In case you missed it, we also covered all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in September,

The Jurassic Park trilogy oftens comes and goes from the Netflix Canada library, and we’re always sad to see it leave. However, we don’t expect this will be permanent and we’ll see Jurassic Park return to Netflix in the near future.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 1st, 2023:

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)

Doomsday (2008)

Dream House (2011)

Here to Heart (2018)

Home Again (2017)

Open Season (2006)

Saw V (2008)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 2nd, 2023:

A Witches’ Ball (2017)

Bad Moms (2016)

Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1)

The Birth Reborn (2018)

The Book of Sun (2020)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)

Dead Set (Limited Series)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

Escape Plan (2013)

Familiar Wife (1 Season)

Felon (2008)

Girls Trip (2017)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Hostel (2005)

Interrogation (2016)

Ironclad (2011)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park 2 (2001)

The K2 (1 Season)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Misaeng (1 Season)

Old Money (2015)

Our Kind of Traitor (2016)

Premium Rush (2012)

The Reader (2008)

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Shark Tale (2004)

Signal (1 Season)

Teen Titans Go! (5 Seasons)

We Own the Night (2007)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 3rd, 2023:

Seven (1995)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Sleepers (1996)

The Witches (1990)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 4th, 2023:

After (2019)

Pat a Pat Como (1 Season)

Curiousax

