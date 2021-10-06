Kate Siegel’s Netflix Movie ‘Hypnotic’: Everything We Know So Far

Another exciting movie to look forward to in Netflix’s Halloween 2021 line-up is the psychological horror-thriller Hypnotic. Below we have everything you need to know about Hypnotic, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Hypnotic is an upcoming Netflix Original psychological horror-thriller written by Richard D’Ovidio and directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote.

The director pair of Angel and Coote will be hoping that Hypnotic is more successful than their last Original, The Open House, which featured 13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette. The film bombed with both critics and subscribers and has a dreadful score of 3.2 on IMDb.

When is the Hypnotic Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can now confirm that Hypnotic will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

What is the plot of Hypnotic?

The synopsis for Hypnotic is courtesy of Netflix:

A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Who are the cast of Hypnotic?

There’s one face in particular that Netflix subscribers should become extremely familiar with by now, and that is the strikingly beautiful Kate Siegel, the wife, and longtime collaborator of filmmaker Mike Flanagan.

First seen on Netflix in the home invasion thriller Hush, Kate Siegel has since appeared in Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and just recently the incredible Midnight Mass.

Below is the full cast list for Hypnotic:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jenn Kate Siegel The Haunting of Hill House | Midnight Mass | Hush Dr. Collin Meade Jason O’Mara The Man in the High Castle | Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | The Siege of Jadotville Rollins Dule Hill Psych | The West Wing | Suits Gina Lucie Guest Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Orphan Black | The Mistletoe Inn Brian Jaime M. Callica Ruthless | Batwoman | Upside-Down Magic Dr. Stella Graham Tanja Dixon-Warren The L Word | Emily Owens MD | Psych Squad Leader Darien Martin Flora & Ulysses | Legends of Tomorrow | The 100 Scott Luc Roderique See | Siren | The Crossing

When and where did the production of Hypnotic take place?

Filming for Hypnotic took place earlier this year in Vancouver and Port Moody, British Columbia, Canada. Principal photography took place between February 17th, 2021, and Mach 25th, 2021.

What is the runtime of Hypnotic?

The runtime of Hypnotic has been confirmed to be 88 Minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Hypnotic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!