‘Shooter’ Seasons 1-3 Leaving Netflix in June 2023

The Ryan Phillippe series Shooter is set to start leaving Netflix over the next few months as the licensing rights come up for renewal. Here’s how long you have left to stream the series, depending on where you live.

Previously adapted into the movie starring Mark Wahlberg, this series, which ran for 31 episodes across three seasons, followed Bob Lee Swagger, a highly trained retired marine who is thrust into a government conspiracy.

Alongside Phillipe, the series starred Shantel VanSanten, Omar Epps, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Eddie McClintock, and Josh Stewart.

Sadly, after three seasons, USA Network opted not to renew the show for a fourth installment, and while Paramount TV reportedly shopped it, nothing ever came to fruition.

Netflix currently holds the global rights, albeit in different circumstances. The show came to Netflix in the United States as part of a long-running licensing pact with USA Network. In contrast, Netflix internationally (excluding Canada) picked up the rights exclusively every week after their original airing.

When will Shooter Seasons 1-3 leave Netflix in the US?

New seasons of Shooter arrived after their finale aired, with new seasons dropping each June or May in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The show’s final season dropped onto Netflix on June 21st, 2019, and now, four years later, the rights are up for renewal, with Netflix set to lose the show on June 21st, 2023.

A removal notice is now showing on the page for Shooter stating that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is June 20th.

When will Shooter seasons 1-3 leave Netflix internationally?

In those regions where Shooter arrived as a Netflix Original, you have a bit longer to binge through the series but not much longer.

Our current intel suggests that locations like Netflix in the UK will hang onto all three seasons until September 14th, 2023. That coincides exactly five years following the addition of the season finale for season 3 (it began dropping weekly from June 22nd, 2018).

One quick note. If you plan on subscribing to Netflix to watch Shooter before it departs, you’ll need to subscribe to a premium tier, as the show is unavailable on the ad tier.

Will you be watching Shooter or rewatching before the show departs? Let us know in the comments down below.