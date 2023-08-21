‘Wrestlers’ Professional Wrestling Docuseries Coming to Netflix in September 2023

A new wrestling docuseries is coming to Netflix in September 2023. The series will be centered around struggling wrestling promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling, as promotor and legendary figure in the business Al Snow is given one more opportunity to save OVW. Here’s everything we know so far about Wrestlers on Netflix.

Wrestlers is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries from BBC Studios Los Angeles. Greg Whiteley who previously directed Cheers and Last Chance U has directed and produced the series. Ryan O’Dowd is the executive producer for BBC Studios.

Article continues below...



Greg Whitely had the following to say about the upcoming series;

“Before filming Wrestlers, our cinematographer had recently invested in a set of vintage Minolta Prime lenses from the early â€˜80s. We loved their cinematic look and figured the aesthetics of the Minolta would be appropriate for the garish acts inside the ring. But moving to these lenses made the job of our camera operators much more difficult. If they wanted a close-up, they had to physically approach the subject. Our fear was that the wrestlers might begin to edit themselves in more sensitive moments but that was not what happened. Ironically, filming this group of fake wrestlers is perhaps the most uncompromisingly real thing we have ever filmed. It was as if this little gem tucked away in Kentucky and the vintage Minolta lenses were trapped in the same era working together to not be forgotten.”

Valerie Bruce, General Manager of BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, and Ryan O’Dowd also released a quote:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to premiere our second docuseries together from our Los Angeles production arm, following up on our true crime break-out hit Murder Among the Mormons. Wrestlers represents a bold, powerful, and immersive new addition to our growing unscripted business. This series would not have been possible without the incredible support we received from the city of Louisville, where wrestling is a prized local tradition and the home of Ohio Valley Wrestling for the past three decades.”

When is Wrestlers coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Wrestlers is coming to the streaming service on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.

What is Wrestlers?

Netflix released a large synopsis for the upcoming sports docuseries;

“Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky is a regional wrestling gym whose alumni include Brock Lesnar, The Miz, John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Randy Orton. Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old-school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicle the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers makes as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym.”

What is the episode count?

There is a total of seven episodes. Each episode has an estimated run time of 55 minutes.

Who are the wrestlers of OVW?

You can find the full roster list on the Ohio Vally Wrestling website;







Are you looking forward to watching Wrestlers on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!