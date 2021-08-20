‘Penny Dreadful’ Leaving Netflix in September 2021

The highly regarded Showtime series Penny Dreadful is set to depart Netflix in the US in full in September 2021.

Debuting back in 2014, the series is set back in 1891 and retells the classic tales of Dracula, Frankenstein, and Dorian Gray to name a few in the streets of Victorian London.

The show went on to run for 3 seasons across 27 episodes and although the creator had planned it to end after 3 seasons, that doesn’t mean that fans didn’t campaign to the likes of Netflix to revive the show.

Among the incredible cast assembled for the show includes Reeve Carney, Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Rory Kinnear, Billie Piper and Danny Sapani.

When will Penny Dreadful leave Netflix?

The final season of the show, season 3, arrived on Netflix on September 17th, 2016. That naturally leads to a clicking countdown as to when the show will leave.

In this instance, it appears that the period is 5-years. That means seasons 1-3 of Penny Dreadful are now due to depart Netflix in the US on September 17th, 2021.

The last day to watch notification is now showing on the title with that date being September 16th.

Where will Penny Dreadful stream next?

You’ll almost certainly be able to continue streaming Penny Dreadful on Showtime. However, we don’t know where the show will end up after Netflix. Smart money would be on the rights of the show defaulting to Paramount+ but given Amazon (as we’ll come onto in a second) holds the rights to the sequel series, it could land there.

What does this mean for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels?

Nothing really changes with the streaming fate of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Netflix didn’t get the streaming rights to the show with Showtime and surprisingly, Prime Video acquiring the US rights to the show.

Over in the United Kingdom, the new spin-off series and the original series are available exclusively via Sky and NowTV.

September is going to be a big month for removals by the looks of it. A big selection of movies as well as series such as Harlan Coben’s The Five and the BBC’s Ripper Street are also set to leave.

Will you miss Penny Dreadful when it leaves Netflix in September? Let us know in the comments down below.