The Mind of a Chef Leaving Netflix in March 2020

Another high profile cooking series is about to depart Netflix (again) in March 2020. All five seasons of PBS’s The Mind of a Chef are due to leave Netflix on March 1st, 2020.

The series is presented by David Chang and narrated by the late Anthony Bourdain but subsequent seasons featured Sean Brock, April Bloomfield, Edward Lee, Magnus Nilsson, David Kinch, Gabrielle Hamilton, and more.

David Chang can also be found in Netflix’s own food series Ugly Delicious which has a single season on Netflix but has been renewed. The series eventually moved over to Facebook Watch for its sixth season.

The highly-rated series is undoubtedly one of the best documentary series on Netflix and will be tragic to see it leave.

It’s not the first time The Mind of a Chef has departed Netflix but last time, the series returned in a timely manner after its removal. This time, however, it looks like the removal of The Mind of a Chef is a done deal especially when you consider a lot of PBS’s library has been departing as of late. These removals include some of the Ken Burns library on Netflix in February 2020 and a number of BBC Earth/PBS productions in March also.

Regions that are due to see the series depart in its entirety include Netflix in the United States, Neflix United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Australia as well as plenty more too.

It’s been a rough time for cooking series fans on Netflix as of late. In December 2019, Netflix lost the entire Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown library from CNN. With that said, Netflix’s own culinary treats are just as good. Chef’s Table, The Chef Show (season 3 coming in February 2020)

Will you miss The Mind of a Chef once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.