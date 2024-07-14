‘The Alienist’ Leaving Netflix in All Regions in August 2024

Both seasons of the beloved TNT crime drama series are set to leave Netflix in all global regions except the United States in August 2024 according to a new notice on the show page.

Based on the novels by Caleb Carr, The Alienist was a crime series set in the late 1800s. It followed then-police commissioner Teddy Roosevelt, who called upon a Doctor with unorthodox methods to help catch a serial killer wreaking havoc in New York City.

Daniel Brühl headlined the cast, with Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning being other well-known names, along with Brian Geraghty, Robert Ray Wisdom, Douglas Smith, and Matthew Shear.

Netflix acquired the international rights to the show in all territories. The first season was added to Netflix in April 2018, just a month after its season finale on TNT. The second and final season was added in October 2020. It’s labeled a Netflix Original series in all countries, and the trailer above is hosted on Netflix’s YouTube account.

As mentioned, the show is now scheduled to depart Netflix in all regions except one. That’s the United States, which never licensed the show with it; instead, it is a permanent resident of Max (previously HBO Max).

A removal notice has now begun on The Alienist’s Netflix page stating that your “Last day to watch” is August 9th, with the removal planned for August 10th, 2024.

Netflix Originals being removed from the service isn’t new, with dozens and dozens of them having departed over the last few years. Exclusive distribution deals like the one that applies to The Alienist are the most common removals. What makes a little less sense with this one is that the removal doesn’t align with most removals which are usually an exact number of years following the final season addition.

The show was one of two major licenses from TNT to Netflix in the late 2010s, the other being Snowpiercer. That particular show has been in a bit of a whirlwind, given that it’s been revived for a final season away from AMC, but it’s currently unclear whether season 4 will touch down on Netflix. That said, we understand that Snowpiercer will stream on Netflix for a few more years. Netflix also rescued Obliterated, which was in development at TNT and came from the creators of Cobra Kai, although it only lasted for one season at the streamer before the plug was pulled.

Are you disappointed that The Alienist will leave Netflix in August 2024? Let us know in the comments below.