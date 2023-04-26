‘Uncoupled’ Season 1 Leaving Netflix in May 2023

The canceled Netflix Original series Uncoupled is due to leave Netflix at the end of April as we head into May 2023. The news follows the announcement that Showtime has revived the show for future seasons at its network.

As a reminder, Uncoupled was Netflix’s splashy comedy series released in July 2022 starring Neil Patrick Harris. The show was written by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios

and Jax Media.

Following a rough time in the Netflix top 10s (it only featured for a single week), the show was eventually announced to be canceled in January 2023.

Then in February 2023, the show defied the odds and got renewed at another network with Paramount Globals premium network, Showtime. The news also came after it was announced that Ripley, previously destinated for Showtime, was set to be released on Netflix.

The show joined a rare list of other Netflix Originals that have been revived elsewhere. In most instances, however, the Netflix seasons of those revived series do not leave the service. One Day at a Time, for example, still has its early seasons on Netflix to this day, as does Tuca & Bertie.

As we’ve learned, however, Paramount will reclaim the rights back to season 1 of Uncoupled.

When will Uncoupled leave Netflix?

Netflix is set to lose the global rights to Uncoupled on May 1st, 2023, with a notice currently displaying on the show page stating that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is April 30th.

The removal of Uncoupled Season 1 applies globally.

Where will Uncoupled stream next?

No streaming home has yet to be announced for Uncoupled season 1 but given season 2 will eventually premiere on Showtime. It’s also probably safe to assume the comedy will be touching down imminently on Paramount+ given the merger of libraries in recent months.

Paramount+ has yet to announce its slate of May 2023 releases fully, but it’s not currently displayed in various lists published thus far.

Filming for the second season of Uncoupled is set to begin at the end of May 2023, once again being filmed primarily in New York City.

Will you miss Uncoupled when it leaves Netflix on May 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.