What’s Leaving Netflix This Week: May 31st to June 6th, 2021

As we approach the first of the month, there are a lot of removals scheduled for Netflix in the United States this week as we get our regular refresh of movies on the platform. Here’s the latest list of what’s leaving Netflix between May 31st to June 6th, 2021.

If you’re after the full list of removals for June 2021, we’re keeping that updated as and when we learn of new titles. Looking further ahead, you may want to start watching Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone which are both set to depart at the beginning of July.

Let’s cover a few highlights of what you need to be watching first.

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: Saturday

Netflix only picked up the license from Sony Television last year to stream Hannibal and now it’s set to depart. The award-winning series is easily one of the best shows to air on network TV over the past decade and while there were plenty of rumors of a Netflix revival, that now looks unlikely.

Miracle (2004)

Leaving Netflix: Tuesday

Right on schedule, Miracle is the latest and one of the last Disney movies to depart from Netflix.

The sports film starring Kurt Russell is now a cult classic and follows the story of Herb Brooks, a player who turned into a coach. He notably led the 1980s Olympic hockey team.

The Scorpion King (2-4)

Leaving Netflix: Tuesday

If you love when Netflix manages to pick up multiple movies in a franchise, you’ll have probably already watched through all the sequels to The Scorpion King and all will be leaving on the first of the month.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on May 31st

Beauty and the Bitches (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on June 1st

#Selfie (2014)

#Selfie 69 (2016)

50 First Dates (2004)

Act of Valor (2012)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

B.A. Pass (2013)

Black Man White Skin (2015)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (Season 1)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dharmakshetra (Season 1)

Disney’s Miracle (2004)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

K-9 (1989)

Los heroes del Mal (2015)

Love Is a Story (2015)

Marauders (2016)

Milk (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (2019)

Rememory (2017)

Satan & Adam (2018)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Family (2013)

The Fear of 13 (2015)

The Help (2011)

The Heroes of Evil (2015)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior (2008)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2011)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

The Show (This Is Your Death) (2017)

The Space Between Us (2016)

Singularity (2017)

Spy Time (2015)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (Season 1)

Striptease (1996)

Waiting… (2005)

Leaving Netflix on June 2nd

Contract (2008)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)

Dear Dad (2016)

Dharmakshetra (2014)

I Am (2010)

Mother Goose Club (2 Seasons)

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)

Zubaan (2015)

Leaving Netflix on June 3rd

The 24 Hour War (2016)

Mother Goose Club (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

Leaving Netflix on June 4th

A Silent Voice (2016)

Afterschool (2008)

Bangkok Bachelors (2016)

Leaving Netflix on June 5th

A Silent Voice (2016)

Afterschool (2008)

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix on June 6th

Best Neighbors, aka Giran el-Sa’d (2014)

Farce, aka When Man falls in the swamp of his thoughts and it ends with him to a disaster (2017)

Freezer’s Campaign, aka Hamlat Feraizar (2016)

From Japan to Egypt (2017)

It’s Okay, Buddy, aka Aman Ya Sahbi (2017)

Ms. Mammy, aka El-Anesah Mami (2012)

Sameer Abu Alneel, aka Samir Abu el-Nil (2013)

Step Outside (2018)

The Republic of Imbaba (2015)

The Thief and the Imbecile (2013)

