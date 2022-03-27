When will ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Leave Netflix for Paramount+?

Come April 1st, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine will be the last remaining Star Trek property on Netflix in the United States. That won’t be forever with the series set to follow the trend of Star Trek and move to Paramount+ the second the license lapses. Here’s when we’re expecting that to happen.

Winner of four primetime Emmys, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is perhaps one of the most beloved Star Treks over the older generations. It ran between 1993 and 1999 across 7 seasons and a whopping 176 episodes.

A quick timeline of the Star Trek dispersal from Netflix so far.

Star Trek: The Animated Series was removed from Netflix in December 2019

Star Trek was removed from Netflix in October 2021

Star Trek: Voyager was removed from Netflix in October 2021

Star Trek: Enterprise was removed from Netflix in October 2021

Star Trek: The Next Generation leaving Netflix in April 2022.

Almost all of these series were all licensed to Netflix in the US first in July 2011. Meaning that you’ve had well over a decade to stream most of these shows. For most of these shows, it was the first time these titles had ever appeared on a streaming service.

Now predicting a removal date for Deep Space Nine isn’t easy as we don’t know exactly when the shows were renewed. Unogs seems to suggest it was last renewed in the middle of July while another provider seems to suggest it was renewed on January 1st, 2017. The second provider seemed to have lined up with The Next Generation removal so our best guess at the moment is that Star Trek: Deep Space Nine gets removed on January 1st, 2023 but it could easily be removed sooner.

All of these removals of classic Trek have all affected Netflix US with international regions of Netflix managing to keep all of the above series (with the exception of The Animated Series) so far. With that said, with Paramount+ rolling out across the globe, those rights will inevitably expire. The most notable signal of that happening was with Paramount buying back the rights to Star Trek: Discovery resulting in season 4 not coming to Netflix and seasons 1-3 removed.

Will you be rewatching Star Trek: Deep Space Nine before it expires? Let us know in the comments.