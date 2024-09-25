‘All American: Homecoming’ S3 Sets Netflix Release Date But Won’t Return for Season 4

Netflix News and Previews

All American: Homecoming is ending after only three seasons, with its final episodes now airing on The CW. Netflix has just confirmed when it’ll be receiving all 13 episodes of the spin-off series. 

Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American: Homecoming is the spin-off to the mothership sports drama series All American, which began its life as a backdoor pilot. Initially set to stream on HBO Max (now just called Max), the show was eventually pulled from the US schedule and added to Netflix US unexpectedly. That deal was struck outside of The CW’s deal with Netflix, which lapsed in 2019 and is the deal that continues to see the mothership show coming to Netflix. 

Unlike the main show, which was renewed for a sixth season early in 2023, we were waiting a lot longer for news on the future of All American: Homecoming. Thankfully, on June 12th, The CW announced that the show would return for the 2023/24 season.

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, commented on the renewal (which came alongside the renewal of Superman & Loisnot available on Netflix), saying:

“These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

It was given a 13-episode order, but as you may have heard now, The CW has opted not to renew it for a fourth season. Those final 13 episodes aired between July 8th, 2024, and wrapped up with a two-part finale on September 30th. 

When would season 3 of All American: Homecoming be on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed as part of its October 2024 slate reveal that the entirety of All American: Homecoming season 3 will be dropping on October 15th, 2024. As with all prior seasons and All American, only Netflix in the US is streaming the show and it’s not expected any additional Netflix regions will see the show join in the near future. 

Are you looking forward to watching All American: Homecoming season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

