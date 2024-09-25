‘Orb: On the Movements of the Earth’ Heading to Netflix Weekly from October 2024

Joining Blue Box, Ranma 1/2, and Dandadan, Orb: On the Movements of the Earth will be available to stream on Netflix weekly from October 2024.

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth is an upcoming internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime series and the adaption of the manga of the same name by author and illustrator Uoto. The series is produced by Madhouse and directed by Kenichi Shimizu.

When is Orb: On the Movements of the Earth coming to Netflix?

On your Netflix app’s New & Popular page, you will find Orb: On the Movements of the Earth listed as coming to Netflix from October 5th, 2024.

Episodes of Orb: On the Movements of the Earth will be released weekly.

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for the anime, but multiple trailers for the anime can already be found on YouTube.

What is the plot of Orb: On the Movements of the Earth?

In the 15th century, anything deemed heretical would result in a person being burned at the stake, especially science that challenged God’s word. In Poland, child prodigy Rafal is expected to major in Theology at university. Still, after meeting a mysterious man, Rafal begins researching the “truth” that could land him in the hands of the Inquisition!

Who are the cast members of Orb: On the Movements of the Earth?

Maaya Sakamoto plays Rafal. The actress is most well known for playing Shinobu Oshino in Nisemonogatari, which she has reprised several times since. She is also known for playing Cil Phantomhive in Black Butler, Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell, and Shiki Ryougi in The Garden of Sinners.

Katsuyuki Konishi plays Oczy. Demon Slayer fans will recognize the actor as the voice of Tengen Uzui, the Sounds Hashira. He also played Jonathan Joestar in the first season and arc of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Other iconic roles are Kamina in Gurren Lagann and Laxus Dreyar in Fairy Tail.

Kenjirou Tsuda plays Nowak. The actor is most well known as the voice of Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is also the voice of Seto Kaiba in Yu-Gi-Oh and Mikoto Suou in K: Return of Kings.

Yuuichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Badeni.

(Jujutsu Kaisen) as Badeni. Show Hayami (Bleach) as Hubert.

(Bleach) as Hubert. Saya Hitomi (Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – Beginning of a New Era) as Jolenta.

