The Missing Season of ‘My Hero Academia’ is Finally Coming to Netflix in November 2026

Previously slated to land on Netflix on June 1st, 2026, the missing sixth season of My Hero Academia will finally be released on the streaming service on November 19, 2026.

The first 4 seasons of My Hero Academia were added to Netflix back in March 2024. In that time we’ve seen the removal and readdition of seasons of the anime, followed by brand new seasons and movies. Here’s the timeline for new My Hero Academia titles on Netflix so far:

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The sixth season covers the beginning of the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc, where the heroes and students of UA High engage in an all-out war against Tomura Shigaraki and the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front.

When is My Hero Academia season 6 coming to Netflix?

After months of waiting, we can officially confirm that My Hero Academia season 6 is locked in for release on November 19, 2026. The updated drop date is now officially visible on the series’ Netflix landing page.

When will Season 8 of My Hero Academia land on Netflix?

As for the eighth and final season, predicting its arrival on Netflix is a bit trickier since there is no established release pattern yet. With the series concluding its run on Japanese television and Crunchyroll in December 2025, fans should expect a wait stretching well into 2027 before the final episodes arrive on the platform.

What’s happening with the Live-Action adaptation?

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment has long been in the works. Details on the film are still limited, and all we know so far is Shinsuke Satô (I Am a Hero) will be directing the adaptation with Jason Fuchs writing the script (Wonder Woman).

Are you looking forward to watching more My Hero Academia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!