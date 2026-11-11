The Final ‘One Piece’ Whole Cake Island Episodes Are Coming to Netflix in November 2026

There are currently 877 episodes of One Piece (excluding Egghead and Elbaf) available to stream on Netflix. The remaining episodes of the Whole Cake Island finale will be added to Netflix in November 2027, bringing the total episode count to at least 891.

It has been a rollercoaster few years for One Piece fans on Netflix. Alongside weekly drops of new episodes starting with the Egghead Island arc, not to mention two seasons of the live-action adaptation and a third on the way in 2027, the streamer has steadily backfilled its catalog with classic pre-Egghead adventures, including the Fishman Island arc in 2024, Dressrosa in 2025, and a steady drip-feed of Whole Cake Island episodes.

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So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime pre-Egghead & Elbaf Arcs:

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 1 East Blue 1-61 12/06/2020 2 Entering the Grand Line 62-77 12/06/2020 3 Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 78-91 12/06/2020 4 Alabasta 92-130 12/06/2020 5 Filler 131-143 22/05/2022 6 Skypiea 144-173 22/05/2022 7 The Golden Bell 174-195 22/05/2022 8 The Naval Fortress 196-207 22/06/2022 9 The Foxy Pirate Crew 208-228 22/06/2022 10 Water 7 229-263 22/06/2022 11 Enies Lobby 264-284 20/02/2023 12 CP9 285-306 20/02/2023 13 Goodbye Going, Merry 307-325 20/02/2023 14 TV Original 2 326-336 01/07/2023 15 Thriller Bark 337-381 01/07/2023 16 Saboady Archipelago 382-405 01/10/2023 17 Filler 406-407 01/11/2023 18 Island of Women 408-421 01/12/2023 19 Impel Down 422-458 01/12/2023 20 Marineford 459-498 01/01/2024 21 Fishman Island 499-556 01/07/2024 22 Punk Hazard 575-628 01/11/2024 23 Dressrosa 629-746 01/02/2025 24 Silver Mine 747-750 01/02/2025 25 Zou 1 751-760 01/10/2025 26 Zou 2 761-771 01/10/2025 27 Zou 3 772-782 01/11/2025 28 Whole Cake Island 1 783-796 01/11/2025 29 Whole Cake Island 2 797-809 01/12/2025 30 Whole Cake Island 3 810-822 01/12/2025 31 Whole Cake Island 4 823-835 01/05/2026 32 Whole Cake Island 5 836-849 01/05/2026 33 Whole Cake Island 6 850-863 01/06/2026 34 Whole Cake Island 7 864-877 01/06/2026

How many more One Piece episodes will be added to Netflix?

Whole Cake Island is split into 8 parts on Netflix, and currently, 7 are available. Season 35, or the 8th and final part of the Whole Cake Island Arc, will be added to Netflix on November 15, 2026.

The last remaining episodes of One Piece to be added to Netflix are from the Wano Arc. Unlike the Whole Cake Island arc, the Wano Country arc is split into two halves.

It’s unclear when the Wano Arc will be added to Netflix. Given the sheer volume of episodes available from the arc, we may be waiting until late 2027 or even 2028 for its release.

Seasons Arc Episodes 36 Wano Country 892-1000 37 Wano Country 1001-1088

Are you looking forward to watching more episodes of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!