The Final ‘One Piece’ Whole Cake Island Episodes Are Coming to Netflix in November 2026

There are currently 877 episodes of One Piece (excluding Egghead and Elbaf) available to stream on Netflix. The remaining episodes of the Whole Cake Island finale will be added to Netflix in November 2027, bringing the total episode count to at least 891.
It has been a rollercoaster few years for One Piece fans on Netflix. Alongside weekly drops of new episodes starting with the Egghead Island arc, not to mention two seasons of the live-action adaptation and a third on the way in 2027, the streamer has steadily backfilled its catalog with classic pre-Egghead adventures, including the Fishman Island arc in 2024, Dressrosa in 2025, and a steady drip-feed of Whole Cake Island episodes.
So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime pre-Egghead & Elbaf Arcs:
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|1
|East Blue
|1-61
|12/06/2020
|2
|Entering the Grand Line
|62-77
|12/06/2020
|3
|Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
|78-91
|12/06/2020
|4
|Alabasta
|92-130
|12/06/2020
|5
|Filler
|131-143
|22/05/2022
|6
|Skypiea
|144-173
|22/05/2022
|7
|The Golden Bell
|174-195
|22/05/2022
|8
|The Naval Fortress
|196-207
|22/06/2022
|9
|The Foxy Pirate Crew
|208-228
|22/06/2022
|10
|Water 7
|229-263
|22/06/2022
|11
|Enies Lobby
|264-284
|20/02/2023
|12
|CP9
|285-306
|20/02/2023
|13
|Goodbye Going, Merry
|307-325
|20/02/2023
|14
|TV Original 2
|326-336
|01/07/2023
|15
|Thriller Bark
|337-381
|01/07/2023
|16
|Saboady Archipelago
|382-405
|01/10/2023
|17
|Filler
|406-407
|01/11/2023
|18
|Island of Women
|408-421
|01/12/2023
|19
|Impel Down
|422-458
|01/12/2023
|20
|Marineford
|459-498
|01/01/2024
|21
|Fishman Island
|499-556
|01/07/2024
|22
|Punk Hazard
|575-628
|01/11/2024
|23
|Dressrosa
|629-746
|01/02/2025
|24
|Silver Mine
|747-750
|01/02/2025
|25
|Zou 1
|751-760
|01/10/2025
|26
|Zou 2
|761-771
|01/10/2025
|27
|Zou 3
|772-782
|01/11/2025
|28
|Whole Cake Island 1
|783-796
|01/11/2025
|29
|Whole Cake Island 2
|797-809
|01/12/2025
|30
|Whole Cake Island 3
|810-822
|01/12/2025
|31
|Whole Cake Island 4
|823-835
|01/05/2026
|32
|Whole Cake Island 5
|836-849
|01/05/2026
|33
|Whole Cake Island 6
|850-863
|01/06/2026
|34
|Whole Cake Island 7
|864-877
|01/06/2026
How many more One Piece episodes will be added to Netflix?
Whole Cake Island is split into 8 parts on Netflix, and currently, 7 are available. Season 35, or the 8th and final part of the Whole Cake Island Arc, will be added to Netflix on November 15, 2026.
The last remaining episodes of One Piece to be added to Netflix are from the Wano Arc. Unlike the Whole Cake Island arc, the Wano Country arc is split into two halves.
It’s unclear when the Wano Arc will be added to Netflix. Given the sheer volume of episodes available from the arc, we may be waiting until late 2027 or even 2028 for its release.
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|36
|Wano Country
|892-1000
|37
|Wano Country
|1001-1088
Are you looking forward to watching more episodes of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!