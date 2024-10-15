New Anime on Netflix in November 2024

We’re already halfway through October, and we can look ahead to what new anime will be available on Netflix in November 2024.

In case you missed it, October has been one of the best months for new anime content on Netflix.

New Netflix Original Anime on Netflix in November 2024

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 4) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2024

It is unclear how many episodes will drop with part 4, but this means we could see part 5 on Netflix shortly! What’s also interesting is in the same month, we receive more Pokémon, and the previous Pokémon titles exclusive to Netflix are scheduled to be removed again.

Journey across the Paldea region with Like and Roy as they face off against the Rising Volt Tacklers.

Licensed Anime Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge (2013)

Director: Yûzô Satô

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: November 1st, 2024

Hunter X Hunter fans were eating good in 2013. The anime was in full swing, and two movies were released late in the year!

Kurapika is part of the Kurta clan, known for their beautiful scarlet-colored eyes when showing extreme emotion. The Kurta clan is all but extinct after being massacred by the Phantom Troupe, who coveted their eyes as one of the seven most beautiful treasures in the world. Kurapika, in pursuit of Phantom Troupe and those responsible for stealing his “scarlet eye,” enlists as a hunter, where he befriends Gon, Killua, and Leorio.

Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission (2013)

Director: Keiichirô Kawaguchi

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: November 1st, 2024

Two movies in the space of only a few months, The Last Mission made over ¥850 million at the box office, and Phantom Rouge amassed over ¥2 billion together.

After splitting from the most powerful Hunters, the Shadow was discriminated against and massacred. In revenge, the Shadow has made it their mission to wipe out all other hunters! After Killua is injured and Kurapika is almost killed, Gon has little choice but to walk the Shadow’s path to gain the strength necessary to save his friends.

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in November 2024

Dan Da Dan (Season 1) N

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Ayane Sakura, Nana Mizuki, Kaito Ishikawa

New Episodes: Thursdays

Dan Da Dan is also available to stream alongside Crunchyroll, but so far, the series has been a hit with anime fans online. Between the comedy of the story and its incredible opening, Dan Da Dan is sure to remain popular for weeks to come.

Momo, a high schooler from a family of mediums, befriends her classmate Okarun, a fanatic of the occult. However, an argument between the pair over the existence of aliens and ghosts sees them set out to prove the other wrong!

Blue Box (Season 1) N

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Romance, Sport | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Shouya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kitou, Chaki Kobayashi

New Episodes: Thursdays

Blue Box has the perfect amount of romance and sports action for both fans of the genres to enjoy.

Taiki Inomata, a third-year junior high student at Eimei Academy, is a high school badminton team member. He rises early to get to the gymnasium first, but Chinatsu Kano, Taiki’s crush and a first-year student in senior high, always beat him there. As a beautiful rising star on the basketball team, Chinatsu is super popular. Taiki has the opportunity to grow closer to Chinatsu when a strange twist of fate sees her move into his house. However, Taiki is first determined to be a worthy match for her and sets out the goal of competing in the badminton nationals.

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth (2024)

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Historical | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Maaya Sakamoto, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kenjirou Tsuda, Yuuichi Nakamura, Show Hayami

New Episodes: Saturdays

The adaptation of Uoto’s manga is produced by Madhouse and stars Nisemonogatari’s Maaya Sakamoto.

In the 15th century, anything deemed heretical would result in a person being burned at the stake, especially science that challenged God’s word. In Poland, child prodigy Rafal is expected to major in Theology at university. Still, after meeting a mysterious man, Rafal begins researching the “truth” that could land him in the hands of the Inquisition!

Ranma 1/2 (Season 1) N

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Noriko Hidaka, Kouichi Yamadera, Rei Sakuma, Minami Takayama

New Episodes: Saturdays

The beloved romantic-comedy anime receives its first remake since the 1990s and will introduce a brand new audience and generations to Rumiko Takahashi’s tale. Episodes will be released weekly, first being broadcast on Nippon TV before arriving on Netflix.

The lives of three daughters, Akane, Nabiki, and Kasumi, get turned upside down when their father, Soun Tendou, who runs the Tendou Martial Arts School, promises that at least one of his daughters will be wed to another martial artist’s son. Ranma and his father, Genma, arrive, but they hide a great secret: whenever water touches the pair, Ranma turns into a girl, and Genma turns into a giant panda. Genma, who becomes betrothed to the youngest of the Tendou sisters, Akane, must learn to get along with his future wife, and the pair begin attending school together.

Dragon Ball Daima

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryouta Suzuki, Yumiko Kobayashi, Ai Fairouz, Shoutarou Morikubo

New Episodes: Fridays

The release of Daima is behind the Crunchyroll and Japanese Broadcast, but we still expect it to be super popular on Netflix.

“Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. To fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time.” – Akira Toriyama

What anime titles are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in November 2024? Let us know in the comments below!