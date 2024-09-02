New Anime on Netflix in October 2024

September has just arrived, but we can already provide subscribers with an exciting early preview of the latest anime coming to Netflix in October.

In case you missed it, September is shaping to be another good month for new anime content on Netflix.

New Netflix Original Anime on Netflix in October 2024

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon

Hayley Atwell, aka Agent Peggy Carter of the MCU, voices the legendary Lara Croft in Netflix’s latest anime from the incredible animators of Powerhouse Animation.

The series takes place after the conclusion of the video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game, in the Crystal Dynamics reboot. The series will bridge the gap between the prequels and beloved original games.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Mecha | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Celia Massingham

The Gundam franchise is one of Japan’s most popular and recognizable franchises. A brand new anime from Gundam will be available exclusively on Netflix for the first time.

In the later stage of the One-Year War, Red Wolves pilot Iria Sorari is tasked with defending the European frontline against the Earth Federation Forces.

New Weekly Anime on Netflix in October 2024

Ranma 1/2 (Season 1) N

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Noriko Hidaka, Kouichi Yamadera, Rei Sakuma, Minami Takayama

The beloved romantic-comedy anime receives its first remake since the 1990s and will introduce a brand new audience and generations to Rumiko Takahashi’s tale. Episodes will be released weekly, first being broadcast on Nippon TV before arriving on Netflix.

The lives of three daughters, Akane, Nabiki, and Kasumi, get turned upside down when their father, Soun Tendou, who runs the Tendou Martial Arts School, promises that at least one of his daughters will be wed to another martial artist’s son. Ranma and his father, Genma, arrive, but they hide a great secret: whenever water touches the pair, Ranma turns into a girl, and Genma turns into a giant panda. Genma, who becomes betrothed to the youngest of the Tendou sisters, Akane, must learn to get along with his future wife, and the pair begin attending school together.

