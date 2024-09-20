Behind-The-Scenes Tour on ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Released at Geeked Week

After waiting over two years for the next batch of episodes, Geeked Week has given us a new sneak peek at The Sandman season 2. Follow along as showrunner Allan Heinberg and star Tom Sturridge (Dream) give us a set tour and tease the stories coming our way!

The Sandman has been on an extended hiatus following season 1, which premiered in August 2022. After being renewed, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes immediately hit the show, pushing progress back significantly. Season 2 ultimately wrapped in August.

And now, during Geeked Week, showrunner Allan Heinberg has invited fans into the set to glimpse the stories to come in season 2. The 3-minute long teaser, calling on fans to ‘Return to the Dreaming,’ shows off our ensemble cast of new heroes and gods — many of whom you’ll recognize from world mythology, from Greek to Norse. Watch it below:

The Sandman teaser offers fans their first look at Season of Mists!

Both Heinberg and Sturridge began by teasing Dream’s position in the beginning of the new season. “At the start of season 2, Dream is in a place of rebuilding,” Tom Sturridge says, to which Allan Heinberg adds: “He’s determined to go back and account for his behaviour in the past.”

This is of course in reference to the Season of Mists storyline, in which Morpheus is determined to amend his ancient errors, and travels to back to Hell, where he seeks to save his past love. Season of Mists is poised to be one of the key storylines in the upcoming season.

“We have entirely new casts, entirely new worlds and historical periods that we’re exploring,” Heinberg teased. Most notably, season 2 will introduce us to the rest of the Endless family: Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), Destiny (Adrian Lester) and The Prodigal (Barry Sloane). “We are introducing the rest of the Endless family to fit into our little existing family that we had from season 1,” Heinberg added.

One of the most anticipated scenes in season 2 is the Endless family meeting, where the entire family (with the exception of Destruction) gather for dinner. The scene is one of the only times we see them together in the series. It’s an iconic moment for fans, and it’s the catalyst event that the rest of the story builds upon. “I think one of the most thrilling things about this season, is for the first time to have the siblings of the Endless together in one room, and to see this extraordinary family exist on screen together,” Tom Sturridge shared.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death) further rhapsodised about the family dinner. “I think what’s really amazing about the family dinner is, it’s where we learn about the trail of events but it’s also what sets off the chain of events,” she said.

Later on in the Season of Mists storyline, The Dreaming is visited by myriad guests from various backgrounds, all ardently vying to be handed the sacred Key to Hell. It’s a wonderful cocktail of mythology, from Odin to Cluracan of the Faerie. Speaking of this event, Allan Heinberg expressed his excitement for fans to see what’s in store. “I’m very excited for audiences to see the banquet that Dream throws for all of the visiting deities and gods and faeries in Season of Mists,” he said. “It’s your introduction to Thor, it’s your introduction to Loki, Odin — it really is just a showstopper, everywhere you look something interesting and horrible is happening.”

As for the season overall, Heinberg doesn’t hold back his enthusiasm: “It is even more beautiful than it was season 1,” he said. “The sets are spectacular, the props are spectacular. It looks fantastic.”

In addition, Tom Sturridge echoed the same sentiment: “Thrillingly, we offer so many different things and ideas and images and stories,” he teased. “I think fans will be desperately excited by this season.”

What about other storylines?

Despite being blown away by this teaser, I can’t help but ponder at the distinct absence of other storylines. It’s been well-documented over recent months that ‘season 2’ will likely conclude the entire series. However, this teaser shows us just one story arc, as well as a few snapshots of The Song of Orpheus. While it could be that we’ll see clips of other storylines like Brief Lives and The Kindly Ones in other trailers, it does seem peculiar that we’re only seeing footage from Season of Mists.

The focus on Season of Mists also reaffirms the notion that Netflix may batch-release episodes to tell separate storylines, with this arc being the first.

Netflix has also confirmed a 2025 release, which we knew anyway, but it’s nice to have official confirmation. No specific release date has been set yet. Watch this space.

What did you make of the teaser? Did you spot any interesting easter eggs? Let us know in the comments below!