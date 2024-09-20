‘Devil May Cry’ Anime Series Set for an April 2025 Release on Netflix

It has been a very long time for those waiting for the Devil May Cry anime, but the wait is ending. Today, Netflix finally announced the official release month for its Devil May Cry anime series from creator Adi Shankar.

Now it’s official: Devil May Cry will be released on Netflix in April 2025. The announcement comes during the annual Geeked Week event, and there is a new teaser as well:

The Devil May Cry anime was first teased by Adi Shankar in October 2018, and a month later, it was officially announced he would adapt the video game into an anime series. Details were extremely limited over the next few years as the next we heard about the series until 2023 was in October 2021 when Alex Larson was named a writer and development partner.

What is Devil May Cry anime about?

The series is based on Capcom’s long-running video game series of the same name, and like the games, Dante will be its lead. Netflix has provided a logline for Devil May Cry:

“Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, anaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

We also know that the series will consist of eight episodes, which has become the standard in TV nowadays.

Hideki Kamiya created Devil May Cry, one of Capcom’s most popular video game franchises. Over the past 22 years, including special editions, HD remasters, and mobile games, Devil May Cry has released 14 titles. Over 29 million copies have been sold worldwide.

Who is working on Netflix’s Devil May Cry?

Adi Shankar is the main creative force behind the new animated series for Capcom and Netflix. Shankar is no stranger to Netflix, having worked on the original Castlevania series and more recently served as creative director on the excellent Captain Laserhawk series that saw many Ubisoft characters bought together in a mash-up like no other. Shankar is also rumored to be working on an Assassin’s Creed animated project for Netflix.

His animation studio, Shankar Animation, and South Korean animation studio, Studio Mir, are the two studios working on the adaptation.

Talking about the project at Geeked Week 2023, Shankar said, “Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform. Period. We had awesome partners in Studio Mir. They are one of, if not the best, animation studios that does this type of work. Their portfolio of hit after hit after hit speaks for itself.”

Here is also the previous teaser that Netflix unveiled during DROP 01 last year:

Are you looking forward to watching Devil May Cry on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.