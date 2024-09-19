‘Twilight of the Gods’ Not Yet Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

After ending on a cliffhanger, Twilight of the Gods season 1 will be leaving fans desperate for more. And while Netflix hasn’t officially ordered a new season, things are looking positive for the series’ future. The creative team is already planning to return to the world of the Norse Gods to continue the Song of Sigrid, but it has yet to be greenlit officially by Netflix.

Created by Zack Snyder, Eric Carrasco and Jay Oliva, Twilight of the Gods is Netflix’s latest animated series. The 8-episode series, inspired by Norse mythology, follows the tragic tale of battle-hardened warrior Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks) and mortal king Leif (Stuart Martin), whose wedding day turns into a nightmare when Thor (Pilou Asbæk) unleashes his relentless wrath, leaving them devastated. With a ragtag group of crusaders and with the assistance of master trickster Loki (Paterson Joseph), Leif and Sigrid set out on a quest for vengeance.

Twilight of the Gods takes viewers on a journey across a brutal, bloody, and unforgiving Norse landscape, encountering various deities and Gods. Check out the trailer:

Has Netflix renewed Twilight of the Gods for season 2?

Twilight of the Gods is a visually stunning and engaging series with wide appeal, perfect for fans of mythology and epic fantasy. Netflix has yet to officially announce a second season, so it’s still quite early to expect a formal renewal. For instance, Terminator Zero still hasn’t been green-lit for another instalment despite premiering on August 29.

In our exclusive interview with writer Jay Oliva, he revealed that the team is anticipating the green-light from Netflix to begin working on the next instalment. “Of course, we are eagerly waiting to work on Twilight Season 2,” he said.

As always, the renewal decision will depend on how well season 1 performs on Netflix. In the coming days and weeks, we’ll get our first batch of numbers from FlixPatrol and Netflix itself, and we’ll compare it to Blue Eye Samurai and Blood of Zeus, which similarly were only ordered with one season.

As we’ll come onto, the show doesn’t behave like a limited series. Instead, the season ends, leaving fans desperate for more, as (spoiler) Sigrid enters Valhalla and encounters Thor there. Naturally, if it ends here, then there’s bound to be another uproar from viewers. We will keep you posted on the show’s statistics as they come over the next few weeks.

What to expect from Twilight of the Gods season 2

Netflix has recently been on a winning streak with animated projects. Twilight of the Gods very much continues the trend. The show is a deeply mature story of revenge set within Norse myth. Norse myth oozes stories, and it already feels like there’s so much more story to tell — as Thor says in the final line of season one, “And so begins the Song of Sigrid.”

When we spoke to writer Jay Oliva– who pitched the original idea for the series — he explained his goal for the show, and where he wants it to lead in to in future seasons.

“The approach I wanted to focus on was how humans fit into this fantastical world and how insignificant one must feel next to these Norse gods. I wanted to tell a tale where mankind wasn’t the apex being on the earth. That they were a “lesser” race compared to these beings who walked amongst them and who often disregarded human life as meaningless and trifling. How could love survive in this very harsh world? Especially when love is blinded by pure, unadulterated vengeance. That was the core story I wanted to focus on, and that would ultimately lead to the events of Ragnarok.”

One thing is for certain: the future of the show will remain grounded amidst the chaos of gods and otherworldly landscapes. “At its core, I wanted Twilight of the Gods to be a love story,” Oliva added. “I didn’t want the human element of love and loyalty lost in this bombastic tale of revenge in a backdrop of gods and monsters.”

All eight Twilight of the Gods season 1 episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

