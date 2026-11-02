A Bridgerton Title Is Leaving Netflix Soon, But Don’t Panic

Dearly beloved Bridgerton fans, please put down your smelling salts. A title from the Bridgerton universe is scheduled to leave Netflix in the US at the end of November, but you won’t be losing Daphne, Anthony, or any of the other Bridgerton siblings. The title on its way out is Bridgerton: Fireplace. (Yes, we know, we’ve done you dirty with the headline)

And sorry, we’re going with a pun, Netflix is effectively putting out the Bridgerton fireplace.

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Bridgerton: Fireplace was one of three 60-minute themed yule logs that Netflix launched in December 2024, alongside versions for Squid Game and Spellbound. Set in the Bridgerton living room, it features background music from the series and a few Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans, including Lady Whistledown’s quill and a bouquet of wisteria.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis:

No drawing room is complete without the merry crackle of the fireplace. So curl up, Gentle Reader, with your copy of Whistledown, and enjoy a respite.

According to its Netflix listing, the title is scheduled to depart on November 30, 2026, making November 29 your last full day to watch. Netflix hasn’t given a reason for the removal, and the date could still change.

The move is a little surprising given the timing, with the fireplace set to go out just as the holiday season gets underway. When Netflix added its KPop Demon Hunters, Stranger Things, and Wednesday fireplaces last December, we confirmed that those three were permanent additions to the library. Those titles aren’t part of this removal, but it does show that a branded fireplace isn’t guaranteed to burn forever but it’s still an odd removal but one that could be reversed.

How Popular Is the Bridgerton Fireplace on Netflix?

Looking at the data available in Netflix’s engagement reports, Bridgerton: Fireplace has picked up 2.1 million hours viewed and 2.1 million views since the second half of 2024. That places it joint eighth among the 18 fireplace titles we tracked, level with Rustic Cabin Fireplace.

Among fireplaces based on Netflix’s own franchises, only The Witcher: Fireplace has more viewing, with 3.4 million views. However, that title also has an extra reporting period to its name. Bridgerton’s fireplace had an especially strong first half of 2026, with 700,000 views. That was the third-highest total of any fireplace for the period and more than double The Witcher’s 300,000, although it did coincide with the release of Bridgerton Season 4.

Rank Fireplace Hours viewed Views 1 Fireplace for Your Home: Crackling Birchwood Fireplace 30,600,000 30,600,000 2 Fireplace for Your Home: Classic Crackling Fireplace 15,700,000 15,700,000 3 Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home 14,900,000 14,900,000 4 Fireplace for Your Home: Season 1 11,000,000 3,700,000 5 Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home 8,100,000 8,100,000 6 The Witcher: Fireplace 3,400,000 3,400,000 7 Paw Patrol Holiday Fireplace 2,300,000 4,600,000 8= Bridgerton: Fireplace 2,100,000 2,100,000 8= Rustic Cabin Fireplace 2,100,000 2,100,000 10 White Christmas Fireplace 1,000,000 1,000,000 11= Stranger Things: Fireplace 900,000 900,000 11= KPop Demon Hunters: Fireplace 900,000 900,000 13 Squid Game: Fireplace 800,000 800,000 14= Mid-Century Modern Fireplace 700,000 700,000 14= Spellbound: Fireplace 700,000 700,000 16 Family Pack: Fireplace 500,000 600,000 17 Wednesday: Fireplace 300,000 300,000 18 Unicorn Academy: Holiday Fireplace 200,000 200,000

Still, neither comes close to Netflix’s generic fireplaces, with Fireplace for Your Home: Crackling Birchwood Fireplace leading the pack with 30.6 million views.

The good news for Bridgerton fans is that the main series isn’t affected, so your rewatches of the Ton’s most scandalous moments can carry on as planned. In fact, as you may know, Netflix owns the Bridgerton series, and its one spin-off (so far anyway) indefinitely meaning that so long as Netflix is in business, they won’t leave.

Will you be saying a final farewell to the Bridgerton fireplace before it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.