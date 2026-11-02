‘Teen Wolf’ Leaving Netflix After Only a Year

Netflix’s second stint with Teen Wolf in the United States is about to come to an end. Just one year after its surprise return, the MTV series is scheduled to leave Netflix US on December 1st, 2026, making November 30th your last day to watch.

The removal is a quick turnaround for a series that had a long wait to get back on the service. Netflix US originally lost the show in 2015, and it returned on December 1st, 2025, with all six seasons and 100 episodes. During the decade in between, it streamed elsewhere, most recently on Hulu and Prime Video.

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Created by Jeff Davis and loosely inspired by the 1985 Michael J. Fox movie, Teen Wolf ran on MTV for six seasons between 2011 and 2017. It follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a high school outcast whose life changes when he’s bitten by a mysterious creature in the woods. With the help of his best friend Stiles (Dylan O’Brien), Scott has to juggle lacrosse, romance, and his new powers while protecting Beacon Hills from a growing list of supernatural threats. The cast also includes Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, and Arden Cho, who has since appeared in Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

How well did Teen Wolf perform on Netflix?

Netflix’s Engagement Reports show that the show’s return was a big success. Across its six seasons, Teen Wolf picked up 49.2 million hours and 4.8 million views in 2025, when it had only been back in the US for a month. It then grew to 231.6 million hours and 20.6 million views in the first half of 2026, helped by its arrival in more regions that March. That beats the 166.5 million hours it posted in 2023, before most of the remaining international regions lost it that June. Season 1 has been the most-watched season since the return with 6.7 million views, and that figure gradually falls to 2.3 million views for Season 6. Altogether, the show has amassed 447.3 million hours across the three reporting years.

Why is Teen Wolf leaving Netflix so soon?

The answer is simple: Netflix doesn’t own Teen Wolf. Like most licensed shows on the service, it’s only rented for a fixed period, and the removal date falling exactly a year after its arrival points to a 12-month deal.

Licenses can be extended, and we’ve seen shows get last-minute reprieves before, but as things stand, the show is on its way out. That leaves you just under a month to get through the series, which works out at more than three episodes a day if you start now.

Will Teen Wolf leave Netflix in other regions?

For now, the removal date only applies to the United States. However, this might not be the end of the story internationally.

Most of the international regions that carried the show lost it in June 2023, but several have picked it up again this year. Netflix in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia added it on March 4th, 2026, followed by Mexico a day later.

None of those regions has a removal date yet, but we expect them to lose the show too as their licenses expire throughout next year.

Other big licensed shows leaving Netflix US in December 2026

Teen Wolf isn’t the only major licensed series with a December exit date. Three other notable shows are also on the way out:

Grantchester – December 1st. The British detective drama was expected to arrive on December 1st, 2025, so it looks set for a one-year stay as well.

– December 1st. The British detective drama was expected to arrive on December 1st, 2025, so it looks set for a one-year stay as well. Hunters – December 3rd. The Al Pacino-led Prime Video series was a surprise addition last year, and we were told its license would only last a single year.

– December 3rd. The Al Pacino-led Prime Video series was a surprise addition last year, and we were told its license would only last a single year. Scandal – December 17th. Shonda Rhimes’ ABC political thriller was streaming on Netflix by June 2025, so it will have had a run of roughly 18 months.

Will you be rewatching Teen Wolf before it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments below, and keep it locked to What’s on Netflix for more on what’s leaving in December.