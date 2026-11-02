Giovanna Grigio Leads Netflix’s Upcoming Brazilian Romance Series ‘Valentina and the 12 Signs’

One for the astrology girlies, Valentina and the 12 Signs lands on Netflix on November 18, 2026. Starring Giovanna Grigio as Valentina, who, after a messy breakup, goes on a dating spree with one guy from each zodiac sign but unexpectedly falls in love with a guy without an astrological sign. Here’s everything we know about the series.

Valentina and the 12 Signs is an upcoming Brazilian Netflix Original romantic comedy series, adapted from Ray Tavares’s novel Os 12 Signos de Valentina. Tavares co-wrote the script with Bia Crespo. Directing the series is Carol Durão. Tiago Mello produces the series under Boutique Filmes.

When will Valentina and the 12 Signs be on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Valentina and the 12 Signs will be released on November 18, 2026.

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Netflix Brasil released the series’ official trailer on YouTube.

What is the plot of Valentina and the 12 Signs?

Netflix has a synopsis for the series:

Valentina is a young woman who, after being betrayed by her boyfriend, blames the breakup on astrological incompatibility and decides to go about her revenge methodically. The mission? To go out with one guy from each zodiac sign and give a detailed tell-all of her dates and experiences on a livestream. The plan seems perfect, until she falls in love with someone who has no astrological sign, something not even the horoscope could have predicted!

Who are the cast members of Valentina and the 12 Signs?

Giovanna Grigio plays Valentina, the lead role. The actress previously starred in Netflix’s popular teen-Mexican drama series Rebelde, where she played Emília Alo. She has also starred in Young Hearts, As Five, Por Você, and The Good Side of Life.

The rest of the cast are:

Jessica Marques (Insubmissas)

(Insubmissas) Manu Morelli (The Endless Night)

(The Endless Night) Larissa Bocchino (Criminal Code)

(Criminal Code) Lucas Leto (An Unforgettable Year: Autumn)

(An Unforgettable Year: Autumn) Pedro Ottoni (Toda Família Tem)

(Toda Família Tem) Suzana Pires (Casa Grande)

(Casa Grande) Ana Hikari (Body by Beth)

(Body by Beth) José Condessa (Turn of the Tide)

What is the episode count?

The series will have eight episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching Valentina and the 12 Signs on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!