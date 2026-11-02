What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 2 to 8, 2026

Welcome to your weekly look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix over the next seven days! As we settle into November, Netflix is bringing a massive slate of content to keep us entertained as the weather cools down. Between the return of a major British spy thriller, a huge drop of licensed network television, and the beginning of the holiday movie rush, your watchlist is about to get seriously packed.

Here is a breakdown of everything coming to Netflix between November 2nd and November 8th, 2026, including three expanded highlights you definitely won’t want to miss.

Best New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

Black Doves (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

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Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw are back! Following the first season, this gripping British spy thriller returns for a highly anticipated second outing. With her husband on the verge of becoming Prime Minister, Helen (Knightley) finds her double life as a covert operative more dangerous than ever when an internal threat targets her enigmatic handler (Whishaw). Packed with sharp dialogue, intense action, and London-centric espionage, this is a must-watch weekend binge and kicks off a big month for new series on Netflix.

Will Trent (Seasons 1-4)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

If you’ve been looking for a new crime procedural to sink your teeth into, Netflix has you covered. Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novels, this massive licensing drop brings all four seasons of the hit network drama to the platform. Ramón Rodríguez stars as Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a brilliant detective who uses his extraordinary observational skills—and the lingering trauma of his harsh childhood in Atlanta’s foster care system—to achieve the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Boxing icon Mike Tyson lets loose like never before in this ferociously funny, unfiltered one-man stand-up show. Filmed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, this special marks Tyson’s first return to the stage since 2013’s acclaimed Undisputed Truth. Expect wild stories, heavy-hitting punchlines, and a remarkably candid look at the life and career of one of the most famous men on the planet.

Full List of New Arrivals Planned for Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, November 2nd

Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story (2026) – Inspired by harrowing true events, this Lifetime crime thriller stars Stana Katic as a woman who is taken hostage in her own home by an escaped convict and forced to serve as his getaway driver.

– Inspired by harrowing true events, this Lifetime crime thriller stars Stana Katic as a woman who is taken hostage in her own home by an escaped convict and forced to serve as his getaway driver. Masha and the Bear (Season 6) – New episodes of the popular and sometimes controversial kids’ animated series.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, November 3rd

A Cinderella Christmas Ball – Get into the holiday spirit early with this festive romance.

– Get into the holiday spirit early with this festive romance. Bass X Machina (Season 1) Netflix Original – A visually stunning adult animated series set in a lawless Steampunk West, where a father (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) must become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family. Created by LeSean Thomas.

– A visually stunning adult animated series set in a lawless Steampunk West, where a father (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) must become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family. Created by LeSean Thomas. Christmas Time Is Here – Another cozy holiday romance movie to kick off the season.

– Another cozy holiday romance movie to kick off the season. Mafia Mamma (2023) – Toni Collette stars in this hilarious action-comedy about a mild-mannered American suburbanite who travels to Italy and unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s sprawling mafia empire. Co-starring Monica Bellucci.

– Toni Collette stars in this hilarious action-comedy about a mild-mannered American suburbanite who travels to Italy and unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s sprawling mafia empire. Co-starring Monica Bellucci. Menorah in the Middle (2022) – A rare Hanukkah rom-com starring Lucy DeVito as a woman who brings her fiancé home for the holidays, only to realize her brother’s best friend might be her true match.

– A rare Hanukkah rom-com starring Lucy DeVito as a woman who brings her fiancé home for the holidays, only to realize her brother’s best friend might be her true match. Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike (2026) Netflix Original – Mike Tyson’s unfiltered one-man stand-up show.

– Mike Tyson’s unfiltered one-man stand-up show. St. Denis Medical (Season 2) – The hilarious workplace mockumentary returns. Allison Tolman leads the underfunded, overworked staff at an Oregon hospital trying to treat patients and keep their patience.

– The hilarious workplace mockumentary returns. Allison Tolman leads the underfunded, overworked staff at an Oregon hospital trying to treat patients and keep their patience. Will Trent (Seasons 1-4) – The hit crime procedural starring Ramón Rodríguez as a brilliant GBI special agent with a troubled past.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 4th

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – Dennis Quaid and Mary Steenburgen star in this heartwarming holiday film about a senior basset hound and a corgi puppy working together to save their family’s Christmas. Based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron.

– Dennis Quaid and Mary Steenburgen star in this heartwarming holiday film about a senior basset hound and a corgi puppy working together to save their family’s Christmas. Based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron. A Runaway Bride for Christmas – Holiday romance movie.

– Holiday romance movie. Anaesthesia (Season 1) Netflix Original – An emotional Polish medical drama following a disgraced doctor who is forced to rebuild his career at a struggling local hospital.

– An emotional Polish medical drama following a disgraced doctor who is forced to rebuild his career at a struggling local hospital. Deck the Hallways (2025) – A holiday rom-com about a Bay Area tech executive who returns to Chicago for Christmas, only to find her recently widowed grandmother living a wild, carefree lifestyle.

– A holiday rom-com about a Bay Area tech executive who returns to Chicago for Christmas, only to find her recently widowed grandmother living a wild, carefree lifestyle. Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It (2026) Netflix Original – A French music documentary following rap star Ninho through 2025 as he weighs up whether to walk away from his massive career.

– A French music documentary following rap star Ninho through 2025 as he weighs up whether to walk away from his massive career. Taken: Natalee Holloway (2026) Netflix Original – A gripping true-crime documentary revisiting the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba and her mother’s decades-long search for justice.

– A gripping true-crime documentary revisiting the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba and her mother’s decades-long search for justice. The Elf on the Shelf: Scout Elf Squad (2025) – Animated kids holiday special.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, November 5th

Black Doves (Season 2) Netflix Original – Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return for the explosive second season of this hit British spy thriller.

– Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return for the explosive second season of this hit British spy thriller. Deck the Halls (2006) – Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito go to war over Christmas lights in this festive neighborhood comedy.

– Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito go to war over Christmas lights in this festive neighborhood comedy. Inside (2023) – Willem Dafoe delivers a tour-de-force solo performance as an elite art thief trapped inside a locked, ultra-modern luxury New York penthouse after a heist goes wrong.

– Willem Dafoe delivers a tour-de-force solo performance as an elite art thief trapped inside a locked, ultra-modern luxury New York penthouse after a heist goes wrong. North of North (Season 2) Netflix Original – The Canadian Arctic comedy returns, following young Inuk mother Siaja as she leans on her tight-knit community to build a future on her own terms.

– The Canadian Arctic comedy returns, following young Inuk mother Siaja as she leans on her tight-knit community to build a future on her own terms. One Year to Live, Buy a Man (2026) Netflix Original – A heartwarming Japanese romantic drama about a frugal, terminally ill woman who decides to spend her savings by “buying” a struggling nightclub host.

– A heartwarming Japanese romantic drama about a frugal, terminally ill woman who decides to spend her savings by “buying” a struggling nightclub host. Overacting (2026) Netflix Original – A chaotic Thai action-comedy where a struggling actress stages massive, fake missions to humor her retired cop father whose memories of his glory days suddenly resurface.

– A chaotic Thai action-comedy where a struggling actress stages massive, fake missions to humor her retired cop father whose memories of his glory days suddenly resurface. The Neighborhood (Seasons 1-8) – Binge the complete run of the hit CBS sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 6th

Carolina Caroline (2025) – Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner star in this steamy, Southern Gothic lovers-on-the-run crime thriller about a gas station attendant and a con man embarking on a bank-robbing spree.

– Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner star in this steamy, Southern Gothic lovers-on-the-run crime thriller about a gas station attendant and a con man embarking on a bank-robbing spree. Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (2026) – A revealing true-crime documentary chronicling the meteoric rise and devastating personal heartbreak of comedian Dane Cook.

– A revealing true-crime documentary chronicling the meteoric rise and devastating personal heartbreak of comedian Dane Cook. Possible Love (2026) Netflix Original – Directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong (Burning). Two married couples from vastly different economic backgrounds cross paths during a documentary shoot, forcing them to confront their hidden desires.

– Directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong (Burning). Two married couples from vastly different economic backgrounds cross paths during a documentary shoot, forcing them to confront their hidden desires. The Left Foot Club / El Club del Pie Izquierdo (2026) – Directed by Celso R. García, this Mexican comedy—a loose remake of Shall We Dance?—stars Adrián Uribe as a burnt-out 40-something office worker trapped in the soul-crushing routine of Mexico City desk life and traffic.

– Directed by Celso R. García, this Mexican comedy—a loose remake of Shall We Dance?—stars Adrián Uribe as a burnt-out 40-something office worker trapped in the soul-crushing routine of Mexico City desk life and traffic. Under Siege (Season 1) Netflix Original – A gripping Colombian historical drama recounting the harrowing 1985 siege of the Palace of Justice in Bogotá.

– A gripping Colombian historical drama recounting the harrowing 1985 siege of the Palace of Justice in Bogotá. Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (2026) Netflix Original – A shocking true-crime documentary delving into the tragic 2015 murder of Isabel Fuentes and the systemic failures that allowed it to happen.

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, November 7th

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass (2026) – Directed by David Wain, this wild comedy stars Zoey Deutch as Gail, a small-town Kansas hairstylist whose wedding plans derail when her fiancé (Michael Cassidy) cash in their joke “celebrity sex pass” with Jennifer Aniston. Determined to balance the scales, Gail heads to Hollywood on a chaotic weekend quest to find and bed Jon Hamm, crossing paths with a bizarre crew—including John Slattery playing himself and a pack of mob assassins—along the way.

– Directed by David Wain, this wild comedy stars Zoey Deutch as Gail, a small-town Kansas hairstylist whose wedding plans derail when her fiancé (Michael Cassidy) cash in their joke “celebrity sex pass” with Jennifer Aniston. Determined to balance the scales, Gail heads to Hollywood on a chaotic weekend quest to find and bed Jon Hamm, crossing paths with a bizarre crew—including John Slattery playing himself and a pack of mob assassins—along the way. Oxytoxin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Romance Thai series coming to Netflix weekly.

– Romance Thai series coming to Netflix weekly. Stoke Twins! (Season 2) – YouTube stars bring more pranks to Netflix.

– YouTube stars bring more pranks to Netflix. Support the Girls (2018) – Regina Hall gives a career-best performance in this warm, sharp workplace comedy about the fiercely protective general manager of a Texas highway sports bar.

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, November 8th

Love is Blind: The Reunion (2026) Netflix Original – Find out who is still together and who brought the drama in this follow-up episode to Season 11 of the hit reality dating show.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments below!