‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest Originals and will be returning for a season 3 following the release of the first spin-off, Queen Charlotte. With production concluded, here’s everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix.

With almost 950 million hours viewed in 2022, Bridgerton is only second to the likes of Stranger Things in popularity. 656 million hours came within the first 28 days of the second season’s release, and the remainder is thanks to new audiences binging the series, along with fans watching the series on repeat.

Between being renewed for a third and fourth season, and a spin-off for the character of Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton franchise has firmly cemented its place on Netflix.

It must be noted that the showrunner of season 2, Chris Van Dausen, has stepped down and has been replaced by Jess Brownell. Van Dusen will stay on board as an executive producer.

Bridgerton Season 3 to Feature at Netflix TUDUM

Before we dig into the rest of our preview, we’ve got some news about when we’ll get some news regarding Bridgerton season 3.

Bridgerton is one of the shows that will be showcased at the Netflix live event taking place in Brazil on June 17th, 2023.

Nicola Coughlan will be at the event in-person and on the live stream. We’ll update this preview with any and all news from the event at 1:57 PM PST.

What is the production status of Bridgerton season 3?

Official Production Status: Post-production (Last Updated: 20/07/2022)

Thanks to the cast members of Bridgerton, it was revealed in a YouTube video released by Netflix that filming had officially begun by July 20th, 2022.

Many months later, filming has concluded, confirmed by a picture of the Netflix staff congratulating the cast and crew on a job well done for their work on the third season.

Directing on season 3 of Bridgerton is Tricia Brock who returns from prior seasons.

Making their directorial debut on Bridgerton on season 3 is Bille Woodruff who has directed on Yellowjackets and Fear the Walking Dead.

Alicia Robbins serves as director of photography on season 3.

When is the Bridgerton season 3 Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Bridgerton season 3, however, we would expect the series to return by the end of 2023.

A Fall or Winter release date is most likely, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Netflix adds Bridgerton to its lineup of Christmas content.

First episode title revealed

At the Netflix TUDUM event, we received the smallest of sneak peeks at the third season of Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan, aka Penelope Featherington, read from the script of the first episode of season 3 titled “Out of the Shadows.”

New and returning cast members for Bridgerton season 3

Many of the cast members from the previous season of Bridgerton will be returning;

Jonathan Bailey – Lord Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley – Lady Kathani ‘Kate’ Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan – Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton – Colin Bridgerton

Florence Hunt – Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie – Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson – Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston – Gregory Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell – Lady Violet Bridgerton

Adjoa Andoh – Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne – Mrs. Varley

Harriet Cains – Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter – Prudence Featherington

Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte

Polly Walker – Portia, Baroness Featherington

Martins Imhangbe – Will Mondrich

Calam Lynch – Theo Sharpe

Julie Andrews – voice of Lady Whistledown

It has already been confirmed that Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning as Daphne Basset, Duchess of Hastings.

The first major casting for season 3 came in May 2022 with the news that Hannah Dodd would be playing the “elusive Bridgerton sibling” in season 3 taking over the role from Ruby Stokes who left Bridgerton to star in Lockwood & Co (now canceled).

Alongside the announcement that filming has begun, three new cast members were also revealed.

James Phoon takes on the role of Harry Dankworth, who has been described as a man that lacks wit and intelligence, but more than makes up for with seriously good looks.

takes on the role of Harry Dankworth, who has been described as a man that lacks wit and intelligence, but more than makes up for with seriously good looks. Sam Phillips takes on the role of Lord Debling, a friendly lord with quirky interests that has the means, money, and title to pursue his eccentricities.

takes on the role of Lord Debling, a friendly lord with quirky interests that has the means, money, and title to pursue his eccentricities. Daniel Francis takes on the role of Marcus Anderson, a charismatic man who can light up any room he enters, which often gets him the attention of many ladies, to the ire of his peers.

What can we expect from Bridgerton season 3?

Each new season of Bridgerton focuses on the romance of different members of the Bridgerton family.

In season 3, the story and romance of Lady Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are the main focus with the series now focusing mostly on the fourth novel from the source material, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

A full synopsis for season 3 of Bridgerton has been revealed;

Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

