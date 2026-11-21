It’s the calm before the Thanksgiving storm on Netflix, but there’s still plenty to get stuck into, with 49 new movies and series added to Netflix in the United States over the past seven days. Leading the charge is Netflix Animation’s Steps, the streaming debut of horror phenomenon Obsession, and a Robert De Niro dramedy you probably missed in theaters.

Below, we’ll walk you through our three picks of the week, followed by the full list of all 30 new movies and 19 new series, and then we’ll check in on what’s been dominating the Netflix top 10s over the past week.

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Elsewhere this week, horror fans are eating well beyond our main pick with Insidious, Smile, Flatliners and the brand-new Insidious: Out of the Further all landing, anime fans get new batches of One Piece, My Hero Academia and Sword Art Online, and if you’re already in the festive mood (no judgment here), there are seven more Christmas movies to add to the pile.

Best New Releases on Netflix This Week

Steps Netflix Original

Type: Movie

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Language: English

Netflix Animation Studios has had quite the run of late, and its big swing for the 2026 holiday season arrived on Friday. Steps takes the Cinderella story you know and hands the spotlight to the characters who’ve been getting a raw deal for a few hundred years: the stepsisters.

We’re big fans. Rendy Jones awarded it 4/5 in our full review, calling it “a must-watch addition to the Netflix Animation lineup.” We’ve also been busy speaking to the people who made it, with interviews with stars Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu, Young Mazino and Damian Priest, composer Kris Bowers and Emei, and directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, both back at Annecy and again ahead of release.

Ali Wong voices Lilith, who, fed up with living in Cinderella’s shadow, swipes the Fairy Godmother’s wand and crashes the royal ball. It goes about as well as you’d expect. One sister gets turned into a frog, the kingdom ends up in the hands of the tyrannical Priscilla, and Lilith is left with no choice but to team up with Cinderella herself to put things right, biker trolls and Screaming Woods included.

The voice cast is stacked, with Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella, Stephanie Hsu as Margot, Nikki Glaser as Priscilla and Bette Midler as the Fairy Godmother, plus Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage and Young Mazino. Alyce Tzue and John Ripa direct, with Amy Poehler among the producers. If you want to go deeper, we’ve got everything we learned about the movie at Annecy.

Obsession

Type: Movie

Genre: Horror | Language: English

You wished for this. Arriving a few weeks too late for Halloween, but we’ll happily take it, the horror event of 2026 dropped onto Netflix on Tuesday and wasted no time crashing into the top 10s.

Written, directed and edited by Curry Barker, who made his name in YouTube sketch comedy before pivoting to horror, Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a hopeless romantic who buys a novelty toy called the One Wish Willow in a bid to win over his crush, Nikki (Inde Navarrette). He gets exactly what he asked for. That, as it turns out, is the problem.

Made for just $750,000, the movie went on to gross over $400 million worldwide for Focus Features, and it very nearly skipped theaters altogether, with Barker revealing that Netflix had put in an offer to take it straight to streaming. It’s an extraoridinary feat of a movie and I still vividly remember being shook for the entire day after seeing it and it being an, ahem, obssession, for weeks after trawling Reddit for any and all theories.

Ezra

Type: Movie

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Language: English

Our licensed pick of the week is one that came and went quietly in theaters back in 2024 and deserves a second life on streaming.

Bobby Cannavale plays Max, a stand-up comedian living with his dad (Robert De Niro) while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra with his ex-wife Jenna, played by Cannavale’s real-life partner Rose Byrne. When the two can’t agree on what’s best for their son, Max makes the questionable decision to take Ezra on a cross-country road trip.

Directed by Tony Goldwyn, the movie rounds out its ensemble with Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg and Rainn Wilson, but the real find is newcomer William A. Fitzgerald in the title role. It’s a little sentimental in places, but with a cast like this, it’s a very easy 100 minutes and a nice palate cleanser if Obsession has left you sleeping with the lights on.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Looking for more? Here’s the full rundown of everything added this week. As always, you can keep up with daily additions via our What’s New on Netflix hub.

30 New Movies Added This Week

418 (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu

A Cherry Pie Christmas (2025) – TV-PG – English

A Thousand and One (2023) – R – English

Christmas at Fields Ranch (2025) – TV-PG – English

Christmas On The Ranch (2024) – TV-PG – English

Creating Means Not Copying (2009) – TV-PG – Spanish

Ezra (2024) – R – English

Flatliners (2017) – PG-13 – English

Gentle Monster (2026) Netflix Original – R – German

– R – German Guarding Stars (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Haiku (2026) – TV-14 – Tamil

HB2ME (2026) – TV-MA – Filipino

Insidious (2011) – PG-13 – English

Insidious: Out of the Further (2026) – PG-13 – English

Marry Christmas (2024) – TV-PG – English

Mike Ward: Modest (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Mistletoe Mixup (2021) – PG – English

Mr. 365 (2018) – TV-14 – English

Obsession (2026) – R – English

On Behalf of My Son (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Paranoia (2013) – PG-13 – English

Primetime Preacher$ (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Prince Avalanche (2013) – R – English

RBG (2018) – PG – English

Reporting for Christmas (2023) – TV-PG – English

See You on Venus (2023) – TV-PG – English

Smile (2022) – R – English

Steps (2026) Netflix Original – PG – English

– PG – English The Aviary (2022) – R – English

The Family Holiday (2007) – TV-PG – English

19 New TV Series Added This Week

America’s Test Kitchen Friendsgiving (Season 1) – TV-G – English

Black Butler (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

Blue Exorcist (Season 2) – TV-14 – Japanese

Bread Barbershop (Season 5) – TV-Y – English

Cunk on Cinema (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Gordon (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Manglik (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi

My Hero Academia (Season 6) – TV-14 – Japanese

One Piece (Season 38) – TV-14 – Japanese

Run the World (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

Sheriff Labrador (Season 3) – TV-G – English

Sword Art Online (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Japanese

The Altruists (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Blue Road (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean The Devil’s Plan B (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

The Law of Beasts (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Valentina and the 12 Signs (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Welcome to El Bulli (Season 1) – TV-MA – Catalan

Win the Mall (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Points are awarded based on each title’s position in the daily US top 10s between November 14th and November 21st, 2026. Data via FlixPatrol.

Last week, we said Heartland and Reminders of Him would be scrapping it out for the top spot. We were close. Both surged, with Heartland rocketing from 17th to 2nd and Reminders of Him climbing to 3rd, but neither could hold off The Gospel of Christmas, which jumped eight places to take the crown by just two points.

That wasn’t the only festive shake-up. Last week’s number one, A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, tumbled all the way down to 13th (so much for our prediction that it’d stick around), while The Christmas Switch moved up six places and new additions Christmas On The Ranch and Christmas at Fields Ranch both snuck onto the bottom of the chart.

Obsession is the highest new entry of the week in 5th, which is impressive given it only arrived on Tuesday, and it’s joined by fellow debutants Russell Brand: Open Secret, Guarding Stars and The Unthinkable Daughter. With Steps only landing on Friday, expect it to make a big entrance next week over the Thanksgiving break.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 The Gospel of Christmas 61 ▲ (9) 2 Heartland 59 ▲ (17) 3 Reminders of Him 53 ▲ (5) 4 Never Surrender 50 ▲ (11) 5 Obsession 37 NEW 6 Russell Brand: Open Secret 36 NEW 7 The Christmas Switch 34 ▲ (13) 8 Guarding Stars 30 NEW 9 Allen 28 ▲ (15) 10 Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story 16 ▼ (2) 11 Carolina Caroline 13 ▼ (8) 12 The Unthinkable Daughter 10 NEW 13 A Dog’s Perfect Christmas 6 ▼ (1) 14 Christmas On The Ranch 4 NEW 15 The Croods 2 ▼ (4) 16 Christmas at Fields Ranch 1 NEW

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week

Points are awarded based on each title’s position in the daily US top 10s between November 14th and November 21st, 2026. Data via FlixPatrol.

We called this one. The Body more than tripled its points tally in its first full week, leaping from 7th to the top of the chart and ending Taken: Natalee Holloway‘s reign, although the true-crime docuseries is hardly going quietly, finishing just five points behind.

From continues to be Mr. Reliable, holding firm in 3rd for another week, while the biggest climbers were The Empress, up seven places to 4th, and Alicia’s Law, which shot up from 15th to 6th. Going the other way, Black Doves slips to 5th and Nobody Wants This saw its points halve.

It was a much quieter week for new entries. Polish drama The Law of Beasts was the best of the bunch in 9th, with America’s Test Kitchen Friendsgiving and Cunk on Cinema both making modest debuts further down.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 The Body 77 ▲ (7) 2 Taken: Natalee Holloway 72 ▼ (1) 3 From 58 – 4 The Empress 53 ▲ (11) 5 Black Doves 49 ▼ (2) 6 Alicia’s Law 27 ▲ (15) 7 Nobody Wants This 24 ▼ (4) 8 Raw 21 ▲ (10) 9 The Law of Beasts 17 NEW 10 Power 15 ▼ (8) 11 The Great British Baking Show 10 ▲ (13) 12 America’s Test Kitchen Friendsgiving 8 NEW 13 Cunk on Cinema 6 NEW 14 The Neighborhood 3 ▼ (9)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.