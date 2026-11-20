Harlan Coben’s partnership with Netflix shows no signs of slowing down. With thirteen series already streaming and I Will Find You now sitting among the biggest English-language shows in Netflix history, the streamer has five more Coben projects in the works, plus a brand-new podcast. Here’s your complete guide to everything coming soon from Harlan Coben on Netflix in 2027 and beyond, including the UK adaptation of The Woods, the highly anticipated Myron Bolitar series, the newly announced English-language remake of The Innocent, and Coben’s own podcast, What’s Your Plot Twist?

Coben first signed with Netflix in 2018 in a deal that originally ran through 2023 before being renewed in 2022. At the time, Coben stated on the record that his initial plans would bring him up to “nine of the planned 14 when the deal was struck.” He has now well surpassed that projection, with Netflix billing the newly announced remake of The Innocent as its 15th Coben adaptation. The Myron Bolitar novels were notably excluded from the deal initially struck but have been included from 2022 onwards.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Coben is deeply involved with all the Netflix titles through his production company, Final Twist Productions, and is listed as an executive producer on each project at a minimum.

Looking to catch up on what’s already streaming first? Head over to our guide on how to watch the Harlan Coben series on Netflix in order, or see how we’ve ranked all 13 series.

Upcoming Harlan Coben Projects on Netflix at a Glance

The Woods (UK Adaptation) – Filming wrapped in October 2026. Expected in the first half of 2027.

– Filming wrapped in October 2026. Expected in the first half of 2027. Myron Bolitar – Filming began in July 2026. Expected in 2027.

– Filming began in July 2026. Expected in 2027. The Innocent (US Adaptation) – Ordered in November 2026. Expected in 2028.

– Ordered in November 2026. Expected in 2028. All We Ever Wanted – In active development. Release date TBD.

– In active development. Release date TBD. Six Years (Movie) – In development. Release date TBD.

(Movie) – In development. Release date TBD. What’s Your Plot Twist? with Harlan Coben (Podcast) – Announced September 2026. Netflix page now live, premiere date TBD.

Note: Listed in order of likely release date, either by production dates or priority at Netflix. Everything is subject to change.

Upcoming Harlan Coben Shows Announced for Netflix

The Woods (UK Adaptation)

Book Released: 2007

Netflix Release Date: Expected 2027 (likely first half)

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Status: Filming wrapped (October 2026)

Following the 2020 Polish adaptation of the same novel, The Woods is being adapted for a second time as a brand-new UK-based thriller. The 8-part limited series is helmed by lead writer and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst and produced by Quay Street Productions, with Andy De Emmony, Claire Tailyour, and Isher Sahota directing.

The story follows Paul ‘Cope’ Copeland (Tom Bateman), a top barrister and devoted single father whose life was torn apart 20 years ago when his sister Camille vanished from a summer camp. After a body turns up seemingly connected to the tragedy, Cope begins to suspect his sister might have survived. He reunites with his first love, Lucy Silverfield (Michelle Keegan, returning to the Coben universe after her massive success in Fool Me Once), to unravel years of lies, cover-ups, and family secrets.

The extensive ensemble cast also includes Mandeep Dhillon, James Buckley, Pearce Quigley, Rade Sherbedgia (as Uncle Sosh), Tom Allen, Tracy-Ann Oberman (who is reprising her role as Jessica Kinberg from Run Away), Shannon Watson, Pamela Nomvete, Roger Barclay, Amelia Eve, Kerry Howard, Simon Lowe, Dean Fagan, Charlotte Beaumont, and Christopher Harper.

After roughly six months of shooting across Bolton, Manchester, and the wider North West, filming officially wrapped in October 2026, with Michelle Keegan marking her final day on set on October 10th. That said, don’t expect it to continue the tradition of UK Coben thrillers landing on New Year’s Day. Netflix has handed January 1st, 2027, to Jamie Dornan’s The Twin instead, so we’re currently expecting The Woods to arrive sometime in the first half of 2027.

Myron Bolitar

Books Released: 1995–2024 (12 novels)

Netflix Release Date: TBD (Expected 2027)

Country of Origin: United States

Language: English

Status: Filming began July 2026

Announced as part of the refresh of the output deal in 2022, this upcoming English-language series is set to be Netflix’s first multi-season American-produced show based on Coben’s novels. David E. Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer, Big Little Lies) and Kyle Long (Suits) are teaming up with Coben to adapt the beloved novels into a full-fledged ongoing TV series, with Greg Yaitanes executive producing and directing several episodes.

The official logline reads: “After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself.”

Leading the series are Colin Woodell (The Continental) in the title role of Myron Bolitar, KJ Apa (Riverdale) as Win Lockwood, and Diane Guerrero (Orange Is The New Black, The Lincoln Lawyer) as Esperanza Diaz. Since cameras started rolling, the cast has grown considerably. Jabari Banks plays tennis prodigy Dwayne Richmond, Chloe Fineman plays sports reporter Parker Quinn, Jamie McShane plays NYPD Detective Ray Dimonte, and Ra’Mya Latiah Aikens plays Wanda Green.

In recurring and guest roles, you’ll find Ben McKenzie as rival agent Gavin Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth and Griffin Dunne as Myron’s parents, Ellen and Alan Bolitar, Melissa Benoist as former tennis star Valerie Simpson, plus Quincy Isaiah, Isaiah Hill, Amanda Warren, Charlie Tahan, Jamie Hector, and Sandrine Holt. Most recently, in November 2026, Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) joined in a three-episode guest role as the privileged son of a prominent politician.

Filming got underway in New York City in late July 2026, with production taking place across New York and New Jersey through the fall. Netflix has yet to set a release date, but we’re expecting the series to debut in 2027.

For those unfamiliar, the Myron Bolitar series currently features 12 book entries, including:

Deal Breaker – 1995

Drop Shot – 1996

Fade Away – 1996

Back Spin – 1997

One False Move – 1998

The Final Detail – 1999

Darkest Fear – 2000

Promise Me – 2006

Long Lost – 2009

Live Wire – 2011

Home – 2016

Think Twice – 2024

The Innocent (US Adaptation)

Book Released: 2005

Netflix Release Date: TBD (Expected 2028)

Country of Origin: United States

Language: English

Episodes: TBD

Status: Series ordered (November 2026)

The newest addition to the slate was announced on November 16th, 2026, with Netflix ordering a new English-language limited series based on The Innocent. If that title sounds familiar, it’s because Netflix already adapted the 2005 novel as a Spanish-language series starring Mario Casas back in 2021. Following in the footsteps of The Woods, it becomes the second Coben book to get two separate Netflix adaptations, and Netflix is billing it as its landmark 15th Coben project.

Off the back of the enormous success of I Will Find You, Netflix is getting the band back together. Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers through their StoryMath banner, with the series marking the first project in a new exclusive creative partnership between the trio and Netflix. Harlan Coben and his son, Ben Coben, executive produce for Final Twist Productions.

The story follows Matt Hunter, a New Jersey man whose quiet life hides a dark past, having accidentally killed someone years earlier while trying to break up a fight. Just as he and his wife Olivia are trying to buy a house in his old hometown, things begin to unravel, people start turning up dead, and Matt finds himself the prime suspect, forcing the couple to work outside the law to clear his name.

No cast has been announced just yet, and Netflix hasn’t confirmed an episode count or filming dates. Given how early things are, we wouldn’t expect to see this one until sometime in 2028.

What’s Your Plot Twist? with Harlan Coben

Format: Video Podcast

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Host: Harlan Coben

Language: English

It’s not just scripted series on the way. As part of Netflix’s ever-growing push into video podcasts, the streamer announced in September 2026 that Coben will be stepping in front of the camera to host his first-ever original podcast, and it now has an official page on Netflix under the title What’s Your Plot Twist? with Harlan Coben.

Rather than digging into his own novels, the show flips Coben’s signature storytelling device onto real life. Each episode will see the author sit down with a guest to ask about the twist that shaped, surprised, or changed them. Coben says the guest list will range from writers, artists, and actors to entrepreneurs, athletes, and everyday people with extraordinary stories.

The podcast was announced alongside new Netflix shows from the likes of Katt Williams and Stephanie Soo. Netflix initially said it would debut before the end of 2026, but it has yet to confirm a premiere date or any guests. We’ll update this post once we know more but we have heard it may be coming in mid-January.

Netflix Harlan Coben Projects Status TBD

All We Ever Wanted

Book Released: 2018 (by Emily Giffin)

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Country of Origin: United States

Language: English

Episodes: TBD (60-minute episodes)

Status: In development

Acquired by Netflix in late 2025 and currently in active development, All We Ever Wanted marks a unique project on this list, as it is an adaptation of Emily Giffin’s hit novel rather than one of Coben’s own books. However, Coben is heavily involved as an executive producer through his Final Twist Productions banner. He is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions to bring the adaptation to life. Jessica Goldberg is attached to write the pilot and serve as the showrunner.

The serialized drama is described as “a soapy and scandalous drama that uncovers the secrets and class struggles of a wealthy suburb; where a torrid love affair between a ‘have’ Mom and ‘have-not’ single Dad threatens to expose the sins and lies of all of those around them.”

Six Years

Book released: 2013

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Language: English

Status: In development

First announced in May 2020, David Ayer is attached to write, direct, and produce this book as a feature film for Netflix. While there have been fewer updates recently, the project remains in development.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

A man attempts to reunite with the lost love of his life six years after she marries someone else, but begins to doubt the accuracy of his memories of her.

Other Coben Books That Could Be Adapted

The announced projects above leave a short list of books yet to be adapted under the Netflix banner. With the exclusion of the Myron Bolitar novels, here are the ones left to be adapted:

Mickey Bolitar novels (Shelter, Seconds Away, Found)

Play Dead

Miracle Cure

Tell No One

No Second Chance

Don’t Let Go

The Boy from the Woods

Win

Of course, as The Woods and The Innocent have now proven, a book already being adapted in one language doesn’t rule out a second go-around in another, so the likes of Hold Tight, Just One Look, Gone for Good, and Caught could all theoretically be revisited in English, too.

Away from Netflix, Coben was involved with Shelter for Prime Video, which was released in 2023 but sadly canceled after a single season. Prime Video also released an original ghost-story thriller created by Coben titled Lazarus in October 2025, starring Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy. In addition, Coben hosts the true-crime documentary series Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, which debuted on CBS in January 2026.

Every Harlan Coben Series Already Streaming on Netflix

As of late 2026, there are thirteen Harlan Coben shows streaming on Netflix. The most recent, I Will Find You, scored Netflix’s biggest series debut of 2026 with 24 million views in its first four days, spent five weeks at #1 on the English TV chart, and ended its run as the #5 most-watched English-language series in Netflix history with over 120 million views. It joins Fool Me Once as the second Coben series to crack Netflix’s all-time most popular list, which goes a long way to explaining why Netflix keeps ordering more.

Here’s the full list in order of Netflix release:

Safe (United Kingdom) – May 10th, 2018

The Stranger (United Kingdom) – January 30th, 2020

The Woods (Poland) – June 12th, 2020

The Innocent (Spain) – April 30th, 2021

Gone for Good (France) – August 13th, 2021

Stay Close (United Kingdom) – December 31st, 2021

Hold Tight (Poland) – April 22nd, 2022

Fool Me Once (United Kingdom) – January 1st, 2024

Missing You (United Kingdom) – January 1st, 2025

Just One Look (Poland) – March 5th, 2025

Caught (Argentina) – March 26th, 2025

Run Away (United Kingdom) – January 1st, 2026

I Will Find You (United States) – June 18th, 2026

For the full breakdown of each series, check out our guide on how to watch the Harlan Coben series on Netflix in order. You can also find them grouped within Netflix via a Netflix category code using this link, or by typing 81180221 into your Netflix search bar.

We should also note that The Five, adapted from Harlan Coben’s novel, left Netflix US in 2021 because it was licensed to Netflix for a fixed period. It does remain on Netflix in some regions.

Which upcoming Harlan Coben project are you most looking forward to on Netflix? Which book do you hope to see adapted next? Let us know in the comments.