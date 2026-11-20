It’s taken more than two years, but Netflix has finally confirmed that Tokyo Swindlers is returning for a second season. Go Ayano and Etsushi Toyokawa will reprise their roles as Takumi Tsujimoto and Harrison Yamanaka, with Hitoshi One back as both director and screenwriter.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Back in August, we covered a report from Japanese outlet Tokyo Sports that claimed Tokyo Swindlers, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Sanctuary had all been quietly renewed, with filming due to begin in the fall. Netflix didn’t respond to our requests for comment at the time, but today’s announcement confirms the first of those three.

Why did Netflix renew Tokyo Swindlers?

In short, it’s one of the biggest live-action hits Netflix Japan has ever had.

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Released in July 2024, the series spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Netflix Japan’s weekly series top 10, something no title had managed since the charts launched in the country. It stayed in the Japanese top 10 for 22 weeks in total. Globally, it spent five consecutive weeks in the Non-English Series top 10 and charted in 15 countries.

According to One, speaking in a new press release, the renewal conversation started almost immediately. “Right after it started streaming, Netflix came to me and said, ‘Let’s do Season 2!’” the director said. “I was terrified, thinking, ‘There’s no way we can top something that good…’ But as I worked on the scripts, I started to think, ‘Wait… isn’t this even better than Season 1?’”

What do we know about Tokyo Swindlers season 2?

Officially, not much. Netflix is keeping plot details under wraps, saying only that more will be revealed soon.

The announcement came with a first-look image showing a dimly lit room that looks a lot like Harrison’s lair. A map of a city sits in the middle of a desk, surrounded by stacks of cash.

Ko Shinjo, who wrote the original novel, offered the biggest hint about where things are heading:

Does a person who has pulled off one big con ever feel satisfied? Probably not. Human desire knows no limits. Searching for something beyond money alone, they will aim for an even bigger, even harder con. When I learned that a new season of Tokyo Swindlers series was being made, it struck me as oddly fitting. Once you’ve gotten a taste of it, you don’t walk away so easily. It seems that this time, too, an enormous plot of land (a target) is in play.

As a reminder, the Tokyo Sports report from August suggested the new season would dig into the origins of Harrison Yamanaka. That remains unconfirmed.

Filming is already underway

One’s statement confirms that production has started, noting he’s seen Takumi and Harrison together “for the first time in three years.”

What’s on Netflix has also learned of two sequences that were scheduled to shoot between October 26th and 28th. The first was a politicians’ party scene filmed in Makuhari. The second was an auto-race scene at Hamamatsu Auto, the motorcycle racing track in Shizuoka Prefecture, which called for around 300 extras.

How either fits into the swindlers’ next scheme is anyone’s guess, but a room full of politicians suggests the targets are getting bigger.

What the cast are saying

Go Ayano said of returning as Takumi:

I am deeply grateful to be making Series 2 of Tokyo Swindlers. Building on the passion and fever you have nurtured, we will give everything to deliver an exquisite new season, full of swagger, that surpasses Series 1. I look forward to meeting you all as Takumi Tsujimoto. Now then, shall we begin?

Etsushi Toyokawa was rather more ominous about stepping back into Harrison’s shoes:

I have been reunited with a terrifying man. He destroys my conscience, my sense of social decency, my love for my family. He destroys my life, my very humanity. I pray filming wraps before he consumes me. Imagine it: Harrison Yamanaka is always there in the mirror.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date. With filming only getting underway this fall, we wouldn’t expect to see the new season before 2027.

As for the other two series named in that August report, Netflix has yet to officially confirm new seasons of Yu Yu Hakusho or Sanctuary. We’ll keep you posted.

Are you looking forward to more Tokyo Swindlers on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.