Netflix has 17 documentaries including original offerings, licensed titles, and a number of acclaimed film festival pickups coming to its library throughout December. From true crime to sports spotlights, here’s your guide on what’s coming our way this holiday season.

Netflix drops its biggest documentary slate of 2026 in December, with 17 documentary films and docuseries airing throughout the month. There’s a broad slate of genres to choose from as well, whether you’re a fan of true crime, a history buff, or a sports connoisseur. You can check out here for the full list of what’s coming to Netflix throughout the holiday season. In this article, we’re guiding you through every documentary landing in the streamer’s library.

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Note: Netflix periodically releases fast-turnaround documentaries known as ‘Instadocs,’ which are not featured on upcoming slates and are absent from our breakdown below.

The Trust

Coming to Netflix: TBD

In The Trust, actor Idris Elba (Luther) meets King Charles III to reflect on the legacy of charity The King’s Trust, which was founded back in 1976 and continues to help young people aged 11 to 30 build confidence and gain valuable life skills.

Elba has a personal connection to the trust (formerly known as The Prince’s Trust), obtaining a scholarship from them as a teenager to participate in the National Youth Music Theatre, as his family could not afford the costs.

This documentary marks 50 years of the trust, serving as an inspiring exploration of the myriad success stories it has birthed. No date at the time of publishing but we’d suspect this might be a nice Christmas addition.

an open field

Coming to Netflix: December 1

Netflix acquired the short documentary an open field back in August 2026 following an impressive run at film festivals, where it notably won ‘Best Short Documentary’ at the 2025 International Documentary Festival (IDFA).

Directed by Teboho Edkins, the documentary chronicles the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Ethiopia in 2019, caused by the faulty activation of Boeing’s MCAS automated flight software. The catastrophe killed all 157 people on board. Edkins sadly lost his brother to the catastrophe.

This documentary details how dozens of nearby villagers immediately converged on the site to help, and that some stood vigil for a month to protect and preserve the crash area.

Marcos: Another World Is Possible

Coming to Netflix: December 2

In 1994, a masked man became the face of the Zapatista uprising. Through Subcomandante Marcos, this documentary explores the movement’s resistance today. It serves to depict the human perspective, and present both the myth and the real person behind it.

“Behind the balaclava there is not a person: there is a character, and above all an Indigenous movement that stunned the world and turned it upside down,” said director Diego Enrique Osorno.

This all-encompassing documentary is presented through over 5,000 hours of archival material and dozens of interviews.

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Coming to Netflix: December 2

Tim Wardle’s acclaimed documentary follows three young men who discover by chance in 1980s New York that they are identical triplets separated at birth, and the disturbing secret behind their separation.

The film is widely acclaimed, boasting a near-perfect 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 190 reviews.

World War II: Behind Enemy Lines

Coming to Netflix: December 2

Directed by Rob Coldstream (Vietnam: The War That Changed America) and narrated by Hollywood star Josh Brolin, World War II: Behind Enemy Lines comes from 72 Films, the company known for acclaimed war documentaries such as World War II: From the Frontlines, which won two Emmys in 2024.

Behind Enemy Lines takes viewers inside a US Army unit, chronicling their bravery and covert missions from D-Day to V-E Day — depicting their journey through restored footage and firsthand accounts.

Jão: Tales from the Void

Coming to Netflix: December 3

Jão is one of the biggest names in Brazil’s pop music scene. If you’re a fan, you can’t miss this documentary, which takes you behind the scenes through intimate never-before-seen footage, capturing the personal and professional moments of his career.

After a period away from the spotlight, this documentary tells the story of his return to the stage, while looking back on his time away, from grieving his father, to making his new album, and his long-awaited reunion with fans.

14TH

Coming to Netflix: December 4

From Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay, who directed the documentary 13TH at Netflix back in 2016, comes this new film exploring the principles of the 14th Amendment, asking: Who gets to belong?

14TH exposes an unfinished battle to define America. “If 13TH asked who gets caged, then 14TH asks who gets counted,” DuVernay told Netflix. “This is not a film about the past tense of freedom. I’m not interested in asking you to look back. The film asks what kind of country is being written beneath our feet now… while we’re busy believing the stories we’ve all been told.”

14TH contains interviews with a range of people from different disciplines, including scholars, lawyers, curators, cultural workers, and political figures.

The Bend in the River

Coming to Netflix: December 4

A documentary nearly 50 years in the making, The Bend in the River is directed by Robb Moss, marking the third instalment in a long-running documentation of the journey between him and his friends.

The adventure began in the 1970s with Riverdogs when they were in their 20s on a rafting trip, continued in 2003 with The Same River Twice when he and his friends were middle-aged, and this year, The Bend in the River follows them as they go rafting once more, this time approaching old age.

The Bend in the River is the ultimate portrait of aging and companionship.

Who Killed the Banker’s Widow?

Coming to Netflix: December 4

Almost a decade later, the murder of María del Carmen Martinez, the widow of a rich banker, remains a mystery.

In December 2016, Martinez was shot twice in the head in a family-owned car dealership in Alicante, Spain. Her son-in-law, Miguel López, who managed the dealership, was the sole suspect, though he was acquitted by a jury in 2019. Since then, the case has been shrouded in mystery.

This documentary revisits the murder, exposing deep-rooted rivalries within the company’s leadership, and tries to unpack the murder mystery at its core.

The Baddest Speechwriter of All

Coming to Netflix: December 8

Of all the speakers throughout history, Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most prominent, but he didn’t work alone — his lawyer and speechwriter Clarence B. Jones helped craft the language that defined the Civil Rights Movement. His words made history, and this short film explains how he did it with great personal cost.

Jones sadly passed away earlier this year on May 22, 2026, aged 95, making this documentary a poignant exploration of his life.

The film features stunning, entirely hand-painted watercolor animation sequences from Daniel Bruson, and more than 3,000 individual paintings.

The Baddest Speechwriter of All is co-directed by Ben Proudfoot and Stephen Curry, who previously worked on the Academy Award–winning The Queen of Basketball.

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Coming to Netflix: December 11

Helmed by debutant Quinn Whitney Wilson and co-directed by Viridiana Lieberman, the editor of The Perfect Neighbour, feature-length documentary Jean-Michel Basquiat explores the fascinating man behind the art through untold memories from close friends and family, never-before-seen works, and rare archival imagery.

Not many artists’ names come with as much esteem and weight as Jean-Michel Basquiat. His Neo-expressionist artwork wasn’t just visually stunning; it defined a movement, pushing against minimalist artistic styles of the time and favouring vivid colour and expression. What’s more, the art he depicted was a mirror held up in the face of 1980s societal tensions, especially in New York City, where his most famous works took their inspiration and social criticisms.

This documentary debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival before heading to Netflix in December.

Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Superhero (2026)

Coming to Netflix: December 12

Back in 2010, a masked vigilante named Phoenix Jones took the world by storm by fighting crime on the streets of Seattle — armed with pepper spray and a taser. This documentary film charts his rise to fame as a hero, and his subsequent 2020 drug arrest.

The film comes from acclaimed director Bayan Joonam (Magic City: An American Fantasy).

A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story

Coming to Netflix: December 16

In 1991, Gregg Smart was shot dead in the New Hampshire home he shared with his wife, Pamela. Soon after, she and her teenage lover, Billy Flynn, were accused of his murder. She would become known as the ‘most hated woman in America,’ and her subsequent trial sparked one of the biggest media storms at the time.

Fast forward to today, and Pamela gives her own account of her husband’s death and the trial. The documentary pieces together decades of interviews and archival footage from the police department and the courtroom. It’s the most in-depth documentary on the case yet, asking the question: Was Pamela Smart a grieving wife or a criminal mastermind?

“As one of the first murder trials to be televised gavel-to-gavel, the Pamela Smart trial was in many ways the birth of true crime as entertainment,” Lyttanya Shannon said. “In an age where this genre has become so familiar, what interested me from the outset was the opportunity to understand more about how this dynamic played out while it was still a novel context, and to what extent our main contributors believed it influenced the outcome.”

Beyond Society

Coming to Netflix: December 18

Following the massive global success and critical acclaim of J.A. Bayona’s Society of the Snow (La sociedad de la nieve), Netflix is heading back to the Andes in new three-part documentary Beyond Society — with Bayona returning as director.

The series explores the devastating aftermath of Uruguayan Flight 571 and the 50 years that followed the tragedy. Survivors and victims’ families reveal the reality of the tragedy after rescue.

Beyond Society premiered at the 74th San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 23, 2026, where it was well-received.

KISS: End of the Road (2026)

Coming to Netflix: December 18

Directed by DJ Viola (Terror in the Woods, A Sister’s Secret), this documentary goes backstage on the iconic rock band’s farewell world tour, which wrapped with their final shows at Madison Square Garden in December 2023. Like any rock band, their tour was chaotic and packed with disruptions and mishaps, and all of them are captured in this documentary.

Untold: One Giant Upset

Coming to Netflix: December 21

Netflix’s Untold umbrella has already aired myriad entries throughout 2026, depicting some of the biggest controversies, inspiring tales, and underdog stories from the world of sport. Bringing the 2026 Untold line-up to a close is One Giant Upset, detailing the drama of Super Bowl XLII.

Produced and directed by Emily Leitner Cameron and Paul Camarata, the film takes us back to 2007, when the New York Giants stunned the sports world with a last-second victory over the undefeated New England Patriots.

The documentary spotlights a roster of players and coaches to recall the season, including Michael Strahan, Eli Manning, Shaun O’Hara, Justin Tuck, and David Tyree.

Dolphins: My Close Encounters

Coming to Netflix: December 28

Directed by Barny Revill (Life on Our Planet) and produced by Silverback Films, the documentary film Dolphins: My Close Encounters follows Swiss marine biologist Angela Ziltener over more than 15 years of diving and researching wild dolphins along Egypt’s Red Sea coral reefs.

Ziltener’s journey following a pod of Red Sea dolphins began as one of scientific study, but evolved into something much more profound.

Dolphins: My Close Encounters premiered at the Zurich Film Festival in September 2026.

Which of these documentaries will you be watching? Tell us in the comments down below!