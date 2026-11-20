Bhuvan Bam is one of India’s biggest YouTube creators. His channel BB Ki Vines features a mix of skits, music videos, and celebrity interviews, but it’s best known for the 2021 series Dhindora. The 8-episode comedy-drama about a family whose lives are changed by winning the lottery is notable because Bam plays almost all the characters himself. Five years on, Dhindora Season 2 has made the jump to Netflix, with all eight episodes streaming from November 20, 2026.

Dhindora premiered on YouTube in October 2021 and was a massive hit. The first episode alone has 85 million views, and even the final episode has been watched 40 million times. It makes sense for Netflix to invest in a series with such a huge built-in audience. The streamer announced that they’d partnered with Bam for Dhindora Season 2 at 2026’s Next on Netflix India event in February. Dhindora Season 1 became available for streaming on Netflix on October 28, a few weeks ahead of the new season’s debut.

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Partnering with a streaming powerhouse like Netflix allowed Bam to expand the universe he created. He says:

Dhindora began on as a chaotic, and deeply relatable world, and Season 2 takes that heart and humour to a much bigger canvas. Bringing it to Netflix lets us share these characters with a wider audience without losing the cultural specificity that made the show feel like home. I’m so excited for long-time fans and new viewers to dive into this next chapter.

The new season is produced by Bam and Rohit Raj, who produced Dhindora Season 1 together. Bam co-wrote Season 2 with Chetan Dange (9 to 5), Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey, Anant Dubey, and Akka‘s Hindi dialogue writers Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, who also co-wrote Season 1. Season 2 marks the directorial debut of Sneha Shetty Kohli, who takes over from Season 1 director Himank Gaur. She says: “Capturing Bhuvan’s inimitable humour while retaining the essence of this beloved universe was an absolute joy for me.”

What is the plot of Dhindora Season 2?

Here’s how Netflix describes the new season of this family comedy:

Season 2 finds Titu Mama nursing an ₹11 crore loss, with family equations hanging in the balance. His plan is to make peace with his sasural (in-laws), but it only stirs up a whole new storm. Will he find the treasure, or only a truckload of trouble?

Who is cast in Dhindora Season 2?

Bhuvan Bam plays nine different characters, including Bhuvan, Babloo Ji, Janki, Sameer, Bancho, and the unlucky uncle Titu Mama, on whom Season 2’s story centers.

A major new addition to the cast this season is Sanjeeda Shaikh (Heeramandi) as Titu Mama’s wife, Kavita Mami, who appears on screen for the first time. Shaikh says:

What drew me to Kavita was that she can hold her own with Titu Mama. He’s always got an explanation ready, and she’s usually the one person in the room who can see right through it. I had a lot of fun playing that equation with Bhuvan.

When was Dhindora Season 2 released on Netflix?

All eight episodes of Dhindora Season 2 dropped on Netflix on November 20, 2026, and are now streaming worldwide. Episodes run between 27 and 37 minutes each. The Hindi series has a TV-MA rating in the United States for language and smoking.

You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India scheduled to arrive in 2026 and beyond in the link provided.

Have you started watching Dhindora Season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!