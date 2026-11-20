Steps has finally arrived on Netflix, and it’s brought one of the most stacked voice casts of the year along for the ride. Here’s your full guide to who’s voicing who, and where you’ve seen (or heard) them before.

After years in development, a splashy showcase at Annecy, and a steady drip of casting news that we’ve been tracking closely here at What’s on Netflix, Netflix Animation Studios’ first fully in-house feature is now streaming globally as of November 20th, 2026.

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In case you need a quick refresher, Steps flips the Cinderella story on its head. Sick of living in her stepsister’s shadow, Lilith swipes the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and crashes the Royal Ball with her sister Margot. Things go wrong fast. Margot ends up as a frog, the fairy tale as we know it gets broken, and the kingdom of Alouette falls under the rule of a scheming wannabe princess. That leaves Lilith and Cinderella with no choice but to team up, battle biker trolls, and survive the Screaming Woods to put things right.

We gave the movie 4 out of 5 in our full review, calling it a must-watch addition to the Netflix Animation lineup. A big part of why it works is the voices behind the characters, so let’s dig in.

Meet the Main Voice Cast of Steps

Ali Wong as Lilith

Leading the charge is Ali Wong as Lilith, the “evil” stepsister who kicks off the whole mess by stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand.

As we learned at the film’s Annecy work-in-progress panel, Lilith is an outsider in the Western kingdom of Alouette, a gothy punk rebel whose tough exterior hides a real need to belong. Wong also had a hand in shaping the character’s tone.

Where you’ve seen her before: Netflix subscribers will know Wong best from her Emmy-winning turn in Beef, the rom-com Always Be My Maybe, and her run of stand-up specials including Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife. She’s no stranger to the recording booth either, having voiced Bertie in Tuca & Bertie.

Stephanie Hsu as Margot

Stephanie Hsu voices Margot, Lilith’s sister and partner in crime at the Royal Ball, who spends a good chunk of the movie as a frog.

The filmmakers describe Margot as the emotional core and moral compass of the movie. All she really wants is for her sisters to love each other, and there’s a ticking clock too, because the longer she stays a frog, the more of her humanity slips away.

Where you’ve seen her before: Hsu earned an Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once and has also starred in Joy Ride and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella

It wouldn’t be a Cinderella story without Cinderella, and Amanda Seyfried steps into the glass slippers here.

This isn’t quite the Cinderella you grew up with, though. She’s the kingdom’s model citizen, adored by people and animals alike, but she’s also someone who has suffered great loss and keeps smiling through it. And yes, given who’s voicing her, she sings, with Seyfried performing “Smile and a Song” on the soundtrack.

Where you’ve seen her before: Seyfried’s credits include Mamma Mia!, Mean Girls, Les Misérables, and her Emmy-winning performance in The Dropout. On Netflix, she picked up an Oscar nomination for David Fincher’s Mank.

Nikki Glaser as Priscilla

Every fairy tale needs a villain, and Nikki Glaser joined the cast back in June as Priscilla, the schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne.

Priscilla’s dream is to become Princess of Alouette, and her Y2K-inspired look was pitched at Annecy as Marie Antoinette meets Paris Hilton. Raised by a male governess, she’s a character who mistakes attention for love, which makes her a little more than your standard-issue baddie.

Where you’ve seen her before: Glaser is one of the biggest names in stand-up right now, with the special Someday You’ll Die and hosting duties at the Golden Globes under her belt. Netflix viewers will remember her stealing the show at The Roast of Tom Brady.

Bette Midler as the Fairy Godmother

The legendary Bette Midler voices the Fairy Godmother, whose stolen wand sets the entire plot in motion.

This version of the character is chatty, whimsical, and obsessed with destiny and true love. Midler herself has described her as well-meaning but a bit of a bumbler and a bit of a schemer, and the design team summed up her look as horoscope girl meets forest witch.

Where you’ve seen her before: Where do you start? Hocus Pocus, Beaches, The First Wives Club, and The Rose are just a few of the highlights from a career spanning more than five decades. On Netflix, she appeared in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician.

Supporting Voice Cast

Daniel Radcliffe as The Prince

Netflix billed him as “The Romantic” when Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage, and Young Mazino joined the cast over the summer.

Radcliffe’s Prince is a long way from the charming royal of the classic tale. He’s quirky, big-hearted, and more than a little clueless, and co-director John Ripa has praised the sharp comic skill Radcliffe brought to the part.

Where you’ve seen him before: The Harry Potter franchise, of course, plus Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Miracle Workers, and Swiss Army Man.

Young Mazino as Gef

Young Mazino voices Gef, a troll inventor who pilots his own mech and happens to be Lilith’s love interest.

Among the trolls, Gef is the runt of the litter and a sensitive artist, making him an outcast just like Lilith. The filmmakers have called him the movie’s unexpected heartthrob.

Where you’ve seen him before: In a fun bit of casting, Mazino reunites with Ali Wong here after the pair starred together in Netflix’s Beef, which earned him an Emmy nomination. He also played Jesse in season 2 of The Last of Us.

Peter Dinklage as Roderick

Peter Dinklage voices Roderick, Priscilla’s muscle and the male governess who raised her.

Described by Netflix as a murderous man-nanny, the character was pitched at Annecy as a cross between The Terminator and Mary Poppins. Co-director Alyce Tzue says Dinklage balances the menace with real tenderness.

Where you’ve seen him before: Dinklage won four Emmys as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones and has also starred in The Station Agent and Cyrano.

Damian Priest as Cracktor

Rounding out the announced cast is WWE Superstar Damian Priest as Cracktor.

Netflix has kept details on the character light, but Priest has said he went big and intense with the role and expects Cracktor to be a scene-stealer.

Where you’ve seen him before: Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE, whose flagship show Raw now streams live on Netflix.

The Young Versions of the Characters

Steps also takes us back to the childhoods of its four leading ladies, with a quartet of young actors voicing the characters in their earlier years:

Chloe Kuo as Young Lilith

as Young Lilith Luna Hamilton as Young Margot

as Young Margot Emma Jagger as Young Cinderella

as Young Cinderella Sofia Mortera as Young Priscilla

Additional Voices in Steps

Rounding out the rest of the voice cast are:

Gwendoline Yeo as Li Mei

as Li Mei Matt Lowe as Edmund

as Edmund Bruce Nozick as the Herald

as the Herald LaNisa Renee Frederick as Painterazzi

as Painterazzi Jordyn Weitz as Sara

Have you checked out Steps on Netflix yet? Who’s your favorite character in the movie? Let us know in the comments below!