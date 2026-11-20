Steps is a great combination of the tone and aesthetics of classic Disney fairy tales and the kind of sarcastic revisionism of a DreamWorks movie like Shrek. Except, the film also features important and nuanced themes about privilege and isolation, telling a fairy tale about belonging and about sisterhood.

As our review put it: “Steps is a miraculous film that will provide its audience of marginalized children a sense of belonging and also provide White individuals with a compelling narrative of accountability,” even describing the film as surpassing Frozen when it comes to telling a story about a severed sisterhood rekindling.

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Confused about how the kingdom is saved and how the film’s revisionist ideas reconcile with the Cinderella story we all know? Here’s the Steps ending explained.

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

What is the Fairy Godmother’s plan?

As we learn in the film, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler) spent decades using magic to manipulate every single aspect of Cinderella’s life. She made it so Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) appeared almost saintly, while making sure her stepsister Lilith (Ali Wong) was seen as evil.

The reason being that Fairy Godmothers have one job — write fairy tales, then ensuring they become true. That’s right, the Fairy Godmother is a corrupt oracle who connives and manipulates events around them to make sure their prophecies come true. It would have worked, too, if Lilith hadn’t stolen the Fairy Godmother’s wand in order to attend the Prince’s ball and turn it into a lively goth rave. The problem is that the local bully, Priscilla, steals the wand in turn and uses it to convince the Prince that she is his one true love, breaking the Cinderella canon.

In order to fix things, Cinderella, Lilith and her sister Margot have to get to the Prince by midnight and ensure he puts the crystal slipper on Cinderella’s foot. This would activate what little magic remains in the slipper, allowing Cinderella to harness its magic to go back in time and ensure Priscilla doesn’t steal the wand and ruin everything.

How do Lilith and Cinderella save the day?

With the help of a shockingly handsome troll named Gef (Young Mazino), the sisters storm the castle. After a fight against the townspeople (who were turned into porcelain dolls by Priscilla), Cinderella and the Prince reunite, and Lilith manages to get the second slipper to them at the last second, activating the magic.

But when it comes time to go back in time, Cinderella hesitates. She spent the entire movie connecting and bonding with her sisters, and she doesn’t want to erase that just for her own happiness. But she gets an idea to fix what’s broken.

What does Cinderella change in the past?

Rather than returning to the ball right before Priscilla got the wand, Cinderella goes all the way back to the start of the movie when she, Lilith, and Margot went to a party with Priscilla. At that party, Priscilla played a prank on Lilith and her sister, and Cinderella stood by and abandoned them, forever tarnishing their relationship.

Except this time, Cinderella comes back and helps Lilith and Margot, extending a hand to them and choosing her new stepsisters over fake friends. This rewrites the entire story, with the sisterly bond having a ripple effect on the entire kingdom.

Why does Cinderella go back to the party and not the ball?

This is the choice the whole film builds to. The plan was only ever to undo the theft of the wand, which would have put the Fairy Godmother’s script back on track: Cinderella gets her prince, and Lilith goes back to being the villain of someone else’s story.

Cinderella realizes the stolen wand was a symptom. The real break happened years earlier, when she had the chance to stand up for two girls who had just joined her family and chose the popular crowd instead. By fixing that moment, she isn’t restoring the fairy tale at all. She’s throwing the book away and letting everyone write their own.

It’s also where the film’s ideas about privilege land. Cinderella was the one person in Alouette with the standing to stop Priscilla’s prank, and the new timeline only exists because she uses it. The directors summed up their approach at Annecy with the line “Nobody is fully good or fully evil,” as we reported from the film’s work-in-progress panel, and the ending applies that to Cinderella as much as to her stepsisters.

What happens to Lilith and Margot?

The film closes on a montage showing how one act of kindness changes the lives of nearly every character, starting with the stepsisters.

No longer isolated and with people to rely on, Lilith can now extend that courtesy to others. Director Alyce Tzue told us she built the character around her own childhood feelings of not belonging, and the ending gives that hurt kid the thing she wanted all along.

Margot spends a good chunk of the film as a frog, but the reset takes care of that. She is back to her normal self in the new timeline and is seen happily alongside both of her sisters. For a character whose biggest wish is for her sisters to love each other, it’s the happiest ending of the lot.

Is Priscilla redeemed?

The film never fully explores Priscilla’s full backstory, but we know enough: she wants to be Princess of Alouette, she mistakes attention for love, and she is used to getting whatever she wants. In the new timeline, we see Lilith one day inviting a lonely Priscilla to play with them, in time changing the heart of the would-be dictator. The girl who would have been bullied becomes the one who breaks the cycle.

What happens to Lilith’s mom, Li Mei?

With the sisters spending so much time together in harmony, Li Mei (Gwendoline Yeo) decides to blend styles and make dresses combining European and Asian fashion.

In the original timeline, she ran a fast-fashion factory, which was uninspired, to say the least. Here she is designing unique, one-of-a-kind pieces, something we never saw her do before, and her business becomes a successful boutique. It’s the immigrant family’s culture being welcomed into Alouette instead of hidden away.

What happens to the Fairy Godmother?

She changes her life too, with a successful book that doesn’t depend on a magic scheme and an orphan. We catch her at a signing for Beans: The Magic Fruit, which has earned a five-star rating from Fiber Digest. It pays off a gag from earlier in the film, where she can be seen brewing multiple pots of beans which she mistakes for the potion she’s searching for.

We also see her find her own romance with a mustached man off in the distance with lush, long hair, holding a mini-guitar, which earns him a wink.

Do Cinderella and the Prince end up together?

No longer just the girl trapped in the house cleaning all the time, Cinderella starts living a normal life, leading to a chance encounter with the Prince at the local market one day. No wand, no pumpkin, no midnight deadline. The montage suggests the two end up together anyway.

Do Lilith and Gef get together?

Cinderella makes sure Lilith doesn’t lose out on her own love story. All of the trolls are sent golden invitations to a ball, and that’s where Lilith and Gef meet for the “first” time. It looks like love at first sight all over again.

Does Cinderella remember the original timeline?

Yes, and she appears to be the only one who does. Because the ending plays out as a music montage, we never hear her talk about it, and the film doesn’t show her telling Lilith, Margot or anyone else what she gave up or what they all went through together.

That gives the happy ending a slightly bittersweet edge. The adventure that bonded the three sisters now only exists in Cinderella’s head. It also explains the troll invitations: she is the only person who knows Lilith and Gef belong together, so she quietly engineers the meeting and lets them do the rest.

What songs play at the end of Steps?

The closing montage is set to “I’ll Be There” by Jess Glynne. Once the credits roll, you’ll hear “Someone to Hold,” the new original song by JENNIE recorded for the film.

For more on who plays who, check out our full Steps voice cast guide. What did you think of the ending of Steps? Let us know in the comments.