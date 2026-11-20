It’s been nearly five months since Netflix renewed Nemesis, and we’ve finally got some good news on when production will get going. The second season of the Los Angeles cat-and-mouse thriller is now set to begin filming in March 2027, although the dates mean fans are in for a long wait to see Coltrane Wilder and Isaiah Stiles go at it again.

Netflix officially renewed Nemesis for season 2 on June 30th, around six weeks after the first season debuted on May 14th, 2026. The show was a strong performer out of the gate, pulling in 7.1 million views in its first few days and charting in the top 10 in 83 countries.

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Since then, though, things have been quiet on the production front, and the only major news was a big shakeup behind the scenes, with reports in July that co-creator Courtney A. Kemp would be stepping back from day-to-day showrunning duties after her exclusive Netflix deal expired and she signed a new deal with Apple.

When does Nemesis season 2 start filming?

According to new production listings, Nemesis season 2 is tentatively scheduled to begin filming on March 15th, 2027 and wrap on July 14th, 2027. As always with filming dates, these are highly subject to change.

That’s a four-month shoot, and, just as with the first season, production will take place in Los Angeles. That’ll be welcome news for the city’s crews. Kemp and co-creator Tani Marole were very vocal about the importance of filming in L.A. for season 1, describing the city as a character in the show and keeping a 200-plus local crew employed in the aftermath of the L.A. fires. Nemesis remains one of only a handful of Netflix scripted series shooting in Los Angeles, alongside the likes of The Lincoln Lawyer, Forever and Nobody Wants This.

If the March date sounds familiar, it’s because Nemesis joins another Netflix favorite in getting back in front of cameras that month. Just yesterday, we reported that The Diplomat season 5 will begin filming on March 9th, which also pushes that show’s release into 2028.

Who is behind Nemesis season 2?

Following Kemp’s exit from day-to-day duties, we now know who’s taking the reins. According to the Writers Guild of America’s directory, Gabriela Uribe is the showrunner for Nemesis season 2, and she’s also an executive producer. Kemp and Tani Marole remain on board as executive producers.

Uribe is about as safe a pair of hands as the show could have hoped for. The Los Angeles native got her start in writing under Kemp’s mentorship and has spent years inside the Power universe, writing on Power Book II: Ghost under Kemp’s End of Episode banner during its first two seasons. In other words, the show is staying very much in the family, which should reassure fans worried that Kemp’s “season 2 blueprint” would be thrown out.

The WGA listing also shows that the season 2 writers’ room is already staffed. Monica Mitchell and Matt K. Turner are co-executive producers, Nkechi is executive story editor, Evan Vincent Washington is story editor and Christina Keach is a staff writer.

No cast has been officially confirmed for season 2 yet, but you can expect Matthew Law and Y’lan Noel to return as Isaiah Stiles and Coltrane Wilder, given that the listing’s synopsis is centered squarely on the pair. Season 1’s explosive finale thinned the herd somewhat, so check out our full breakdown of what to expect from season 2 for who we think will be back (major spoilers, naturally).

When could Nemesis season 2 be released on Netflix?

With filming not wrapping until mid-July 2027, there’s very little chance of Nemesis season 2 arriving before the back end of next year.

A typical Netflix drama of this scale needs somewhere between four and six months of post-production, especially an action-heavy show like Nemesis with its large-scale heist set pieces. That puts the earliest realistic release window at around November or December 2027, but with Netflix’s late-year schedule typically jam-packed, we think the new season is more likely to land in early 2028.

Netflix could also opt to mirror season 1’s May launch, which would push the return to spring 2028. Whichever way it falls, it’ll mean a gap of at least 18 months between seasons.

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest Nemesis season 2 news, including the inevitable new cast additions, as filming gets closer.

Are you looking forward to Nemesis season 2? Let us know in the comments below.