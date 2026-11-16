Netflix carved Philomena Cunk’s new series into six bite-sized episodes, but eagle-eyed fans have found the changes go well beyond where the episode breaks fall, with jokes trimmed, a sketch removed entirely, and at least one bit you’ll only find on Netflix.

Cunk on Cinema landed on Netflix globally (outside the UK and Ireland) on November 15, three days after it debuted on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. On paper, it’s the same show: Diane Morgan’s gloriously dim documentarian working her way through the history of film, with Michael Bay and Benedict Cumberbatch among the 23 experts left baffled along the way.

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In practice, they’re two noticeably different edits. That’s according to a super Cunk fan going by @OctoSquigglez on X, who spent two and a half hours watching both versions side by side and posted what they found in a thread that has racked up over 25,000 views in under a day, as well as over on the Philomena Cunk subreddit. Having looked at how the two releases are packaged, I think the findings stack up.

a comprehensive list of differences between the netflix and bbc releases for cunk on cinema (a thread) pic.twitter.com/ptfntqyT0y — OctoSquigglez :0 🍉 met diane morgan ?!?! (@OctoSquigglez) November 16, 2026

Three episodes on the BBC, six on Netflix

The headline difference is clear from the episodes themselves. The BBC commissioned Cunk on Cinema as three half-hour episodes, while Netflix lists six, each given its own pun-heavy title that the BBC version doesn’t carry. Each BBC episode is essentially cut in half.

BBC iPlayer Netflix Episode 1 (29 mins) 1. The Opening Shot (13 mins) and 2. The Sweet Sound of Success (15 mins) Episode 2 (29 mins) 3. A/Several Star(s) Is/Are Born (13 mins) and 4. Sex and Violence and Sharks (14 mins) Episode 3 (29 mins) 5. Star Harder (14 mins) and 6. Hollypocalypse Now (15 mins)

Add those up, and the BBC version runs to around 87 minutes against roughly 84 minutes on Netflix. That’s not entirely unexpected given the Netflix version has to carry six sets of intros, outros and credits rather than three, so for the total to still come in shorter, material has to have come out elsewhere.

Splitting the episodes also meant new openings and endings had to be built. Per the fan’s comparison, the intros and outros are mostly different between the two versions, often starting out the same before branching off, with only the very end of the series matching up. BBC episode 2’s intro doesn’t appear on Netflix at all, a shortened version of BBC episode 3’s intro opens Netflix’s finale, and the credits music differs on at least one episode.

What’s missing from the Netflix version of Cunk on Cinema?

The biggest casualty is in BBC episode 2, which the BBC itself bills as the one where Cunk “gets to the bottom of film censorship.” On iPlayer, that includes a sketch built around Britain’s film censors, the BBFC. On Netflix (where that stretch falls in episode 4), the sketch has been lifted out entirely, and the lead-in to the 1970s section has been reworked to cover the join. The thread calls it “the most infamous one,” and it’s easily the most substantial omission of the lot.

Beyond that, it’s mostly a case of death by a thousand trims. Netflix’s first episode drops a roughly minute-long Benedict Cumberbatch intro, squeezes a section on Eadweard Muybridge and the birth of the moving picture from about a minute down to 15 seconds, and loses around 40 seconds on early theatres and nickelodeons. From there, voiceover has been shaved from the segments on Battleship Potemkin (including the Odessa Steps passage), the arrival of sound, Bicycle Thieves, Breathless and CGI, anywhere from 5 to 45 seconds at a time, while an interview bit about the box office comes in about 20 seconds shorter. Elsewhere, the changes are in the edit rather than the content, with the Gold Diggers of 1933, Psycho and Star Wars sections cut or timed slightly differently.

What does Netflix have that the BBC doesn’t?

It isn’t all one-way traffic. Netflix’s first episode opens with a bit about Project Hail Mary, the Ryan Gosling sci-fi that hit theaters in March, that isn’t in the BBC version. It runs for a little under a minute, and makes Netflix’s opening slightly longer than the BBC’s, even with the Cumberbatch intro removed.

Netflix viewers also get the six episode titles and synopses, and the streamer has saved its Cumberbatch billing for episode 5, where its own description flags his interview about the “art” of walking.

Why is Cunk on Cinema different on Netflix?

Neither Netflix, the BBC, nor producer Pacesetter Productions (we have reached out to the former) appears to have said anything publicly about there being two cuts, so what follows is my read rather than anything official.

The format is the obvious driver. The series was announced by the BBC as 3 x 30 minutes, and Netflix has evidently opted for a snackable 15-minute format instead. Once you halve an episode, you need new places to start and stop, which explains the reshuffled intros and outros.

It doesn’t explain the trims within segments, though. Some look like tailoring for a global audience: a sketch about the BBFC is about as British a reference as you can get, while a Project Hail Mary gag travels anywhere. Others, like film clips running a few seconds shorter or swapped for different footage, and different credits music, have the feel of rights clearances differing between a UK broadcast and a worldwide streaming release. That’s speculation on my part.

It’s worth stressing that none of this makes the Netflix version a lesser watch. You’re losing a few minutes out of nearly an hour and a half, and reviews of the Netflix cut have been glowing. But if you’re a Cunk completist outside the UK, there’s a slightly longer version of the show out there that you currently have no legal way of watching.

Cunk on Cinema is streaming now on Netflix in most regions and on BBC iPlayer in the UK, with the remaining episodes airing on BBC Two on November 19 and November 26.

Have you spotted any other differences between the two versions of Cunk on Cinema? Let us know in the comments.